Liberals tap text messaging platform to directly connect with Canadians

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Liberals tap text messaging platform to directly connect with Canadians

Joan Bryden
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 1, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Liberal Party of Canada has adopted a new digital tool to more directly reach supporters and potential voters – the same one increasingly used by celebrities to interact more intimately with their fans through text messages.

The party boasts that it is the first political party in the world to use Community, a social media platform that touts itself as enabling “instant and direct communication with the people you want to reach, using the simplicity of text messaging.”

It’s used by a host of actors, artists and musicians, including Canadian stars Shawn Mendes, Shania Twain, and Justin Bieber.

Story continues below advertisement

And it was used last fall by former U.S. President Barack Obama to help promote his memoirs and drum up support for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

The Liberal party has published a phone number and is urging Canadians to text with their thoughts on issues and their ideas for improving federal policies.

Party spokesman Braeden Caley promises that each text will receive a personal response, be it from a cabinet minister, an MP, a candidate, a senior member of the campaign team or maybe even from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

The first response from the party will be a survey, designed to elicit the priority interests of each person, the issues that move them.

That will then enable the party, for instance, to share important announcements on various issues with those who’ve expressed a specific interest in them. Or it can use text messages to alert people when events are being held in their areas or to connect them with volunteers in their ridings.

“As we all work to finish the fight against COVID-19, Canadians are starting important new conversations about the kind of future we want to keep building together. This is a new and creative way to stay in touch with Canadians directly, and sharing an idea will be as simple and fast as sending a quick text,” Caley said.

“The idea is for there to be a rich conversation that continues and continues to get ideas from Canadians, share ideas with them about how they can get more involved on those issues and stay connected in a new way with a political party they’re seeking to support.”

Story continues below advertisement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also deployed Community, inviting Canadians in March to send him text messages.

By that point, Caley said the Liberal party was already running a pilot project with the text service in British Columbia. It launched the service nationwide on Wednesday evening, the only political party in the world to do so, he said.

In a recent fundraising pitch to supporters, the Conservatives signalled that they too are planning to up their direct messaging game.

“That’s why we’re planning one of the most ambitious voter-facing communications plans ever executed by a Canadian political party,” it said, without providing any details.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies