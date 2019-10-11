Listen to this week’s subscriber call-in to hear from Globe journalists on the frontlines of the campaign

On October 8th, The Globe and Mail hosted a subscriber call-in to discuss the outcome of the recent debate, as well as the platform points making news this election. The discussion was hosted by deputy politics editor Chris Hannay, parliamentary reporter Janice Dickson, and political feature writer Adam Radwanski.
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account
Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.
Please log in to listen to this story. Also available in French and Mandarin. Log In Create Free Account
Getting audio file...
Audio for this article is not available at this time.
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer
Follow us on Twitter @globepolitics Opens in a new window