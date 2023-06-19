Open this photo in gallery: Heavy smoke and flames in an area where wildfires are raging, north of Obedjiwan, Quebec, on June 14.RENAUD PHILIPPE/The New York Times News Service

The mayor of a northern Quebec town says firefighters are making progress combatting a nearby forest fire.

But Guy Lafreniere says residents should be prepared if a new evacuation order is issued.

The mayor says about two-thirds of residents of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., began returning home over the weekend after officials lifted an evacuation order due to encroaching wildfires.

Lafreniere says low winds have helped firefighters’ efforts, but he warns that the flammability index in the region remains high and could increase in the coming days.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters today in the municipality of Ste-Sophie, north of Montreal, that officials are still concerned about wildfires in the province’s northern region and are following the situation closely.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency – SOPFEU – is reporting about 100 active wildfires in the province.