The aging computer systems that deliver billions of dollars in direct benefits - such as Old Age Security and Employment Insurance - are at risk of failure and federal plans to update them are behind schedule and over budget, says Auditor-General Karen Hogan.

In a pair of related reports released Thursday, Ms. Hogan delivered a highly critical assessment of the government’s lack of progress in dealing with a problem that has been known to government leaders for over two decades. The report says it has been more than 24 years since the government first identified aging IT systems as a critical issue, yet Ottawa still lacks a clear plan to address the problem.

One report looked broadly at the federal government’s approach to modernizing IT systems, while another report focused on a specific project called the Benefits Delivery Modernization Program. That project aims to modernize the systems that distribute Old Age Security, Canada Pension Plan benefits and Employment Insurance. It is the largest project of its kind ever undertaken by the federal government.

The report said the project was estimated in 2017 to cost $1.75-billion, but that estimate has since grown to between $2.7-billion and $3.4-billion. Old Age Security is scheduled to be the first to switch to a modern system, but the original 2023 deadline has been pushed back to next year or possibly December 2025.

“This audit is important because more than 10 million Canadians rely on these benefits to meet their day-to-day needs, but the information technology systems that deliver them are decades old and at risk of failure,” the report states.

The audit found the government had not finished developing tools to detect and prevent inaccurate benefit payments in the new system.

That has been a major source of problems with the Phoenix pay system that has been introduced to manage the pay of federal public servants and Ms. Hogan specifically mentioned that history Thursday.

“While Employment and Social Development Canada’s decision to focus first on migrating the systems rightly prioritizes the continuity of benefits, I am concerned that if challenges and delays continue, decisions could be made to remove aspects of transformation or take shortcuts to maintain the timelines or budget, as happened with the Phoenix pay system,” said Ms. Hogan in a statement. “This would put the Benefits Delivery Modernization Programme at risk of resulting in a final product that fails to meet the needs of diverse and vulnerable client groups, including seniors, people in remote locations, Indigenous people, and refugees.”

In the report on IT modernization, the office pointed out that many of these issues were flagged by the Auditor-General in a 2010 report and yet the government has not followed through on promised changes.

“Every day that these systems are not modernized increases the risk that they fail and that Canadians may lose access to essential services,” said Ms. Hogan.

It said some systems have been in use since the 1960s and are at risk of failure. The number of workers who have the knowledge and expertise to manage the outdated systems is diminishing and in some cases are no longer supported by the vendor of the systems, the report said.

“We found that 24 years after the government first identified aging information technology as a significant issue, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat did not have a strategy or detailed plan for moving forward with a consistent and common approach to modernizing old information technology systems,” the report said.

The report singles out the highest levels of the public service, saying better leadership and oversight is needed to prioritize critical systems. It points out that there is a deputy minister committee on enterprise planning and priorities that provides advice and recommendations to the Chief Information Officer of Canada, who is based in the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The audit found that since the committee’s creation in 2015, the deputy ministers have largely focused on 25 IT projects out of the approximately 3,400 projects that could be reviewed.

“This meant that a key governance mechanism in place to support the government’s modernization efforts had been largely ineffective because it focused on a limited number of projects and did not support the common goal of modernizing information technology systems for departments and agencies,” the report said.

A survey of chief information officers by the Auditor-General’s office found that 40 per cent of respondents said their departments or agencies were not involved when information technology modernization projects were prioritized.

Departments responsible for IT modernization and the Benefits Delivery Modernization Program responded in writing, stating that they agree with the auditors’ findings and recommendations and are working to address the issues.

“The Treasury Board of Canada has already begun work in coordination with Shared Services Canada and departments to define a strategy to address information technology modernization across government, particularly in relation to governance and funding models for improving and modernizing legacy information technology systems,” the government said in response.

The department of Employment and Social Development Canada said that it “agrees with the recommendation on the need to develop and implement a more realistic and precise approach to estimating and reporting costs for large multi-year information technology projects.”