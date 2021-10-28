Ontario’s legislature has unanimously called on Independent member Randy Hillier to apologize for “a string of disreputable conduct” in the context of COVID-19.

Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently he posted an array of photos of people who had died, suggesting without evidence that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Family members of some of those people told various media outlets that they were angered by post, and denied Hillier’s allegations.

Hillier, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, has called on police to investigate the deaths.

A motion unanimously adopted by members of the legislature says the house dissociates itself from Hillier’s conduct, calls on him to apologize and “desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming” of a member of the legislature.

