O’Toole pitches Conservatives as ethical government-in-waiting in first speech to caucus

Newly minted Conservative leader Erin O’Toole sought to contrast his party with the governing Liberals by positioning the Tories as an ethical government in waiting in his first speech to caucus.

The Wednesday meeting in Ottawa was also the first time that the Conservatives gathered in-person in large numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an economy-wide shut-down in March and brought an end to face-to-face gatherings. The meeting was held in a hybrid format with some MPs and Senators joining through video conferencing while the majority gathered in a large main room and an overflow room in a building across from Parliament Hill.

Mr. O’Toole’s office said the event was organized following all public health guidelines.

Less than three weeks after his leadership victory, Mr. O’Toole highlighted the need for the party to unite after a divisive race. He told his 141 Conservative MPs and Senators that the modern Conservative party was built on the belief that despite their differences they are “better and stronger together when we are united.”

“We will show all Canadians that we are a government-in-waiting,” said Mr. O’Toole. In an apparent jab at the the repeated ethical controversies facing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, the Conservative leader repeatedly highlighted his party’s focus on ethics.

“Together we will form an engaged, ethical and compassionate Conservative government," Mr. O’Toole said.

The Conservatives are meeting to plan for the fall sitting of Parliament, which will start on Sept. 23 with a Speech from the Throne. Mr. Trudeau prorogued Parliament in mid-August as his government grappled with the fallout from finance minister Bill Morneau’s resignation, the WE Charity controversy, and the resulting investigations by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner into both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau.

Mr. Trudeau’s decision to prorogue Parliament set the stage for a confidence vote on the minority Liberal government, immediately prompting speculation about a fall election. But Mr. O’Toole did not address the possibility of voters going to the polls in his speech to caucus. Heading into the meeting his deputy leader, Manitoba MP Candice Bergen, reiterated that Conservatives don’t want an election this fall.

Mr. O’Toole told The Globe in a recent interview that his short-term priority is to consult his caucus and Canadian business leaders on policy ideas for the next election campaign, which he said he is ready to fight, but not looking to trigger.

On Wednesday he told his caucus that the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Latin motto, “through adversity to the stars," will be his party’s new mission statement. In a speech that poked fun at the Liberals' ability to do math and the opposition’s inability to heckle the government during House of Commons meetings held over Zoom, Mr. O’Toole also took on cancel culture and tried to highlight some of the diversity in his leadership team and shadow cabinet, which is still predominantly white and male.

Casting forward to the next phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mr. O’Toole talked about the need for a plan to address a possible second wave, not “hashtags or photo-ops.” In particular, he highlighted the struggles of small businesses in Canada who he said have either shut down or are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

“There has been no greater challenge since the Great Depression than the way this virus has ravaged our economy. It would have been difficult enough to guide our country through this pandemic and rebuild if we had entered the crisis united and with a strong economy. Instead, we entered the pandemic divided, disrespected, and indebted.”

Derek Sloan was the only other member of the Conservative caucus who was on the leadership ballot. Mr. Sloan, an MP in Ontario, placed last in the leadership race. His own future in the party was put in doubt after he questioned Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam’s loyalty to Canada. Those April comments were widely condemned as racist but Mr. O’Toole and other leadership candidates refrained from criticizing them.

The comments were criticized by some Conservative MPs but after Mr. O’Toole won the leadership he evaded a question about Mr. Sloan’s future in the party. On her way into the Wednesday meeting, Ms. Bergen said she believes the issue has been put to rest.

“I believe that Derek is part of our team,” she said. “He’ll work as a team member, and work for the good of all Canadians.”

