The federal government has banned all research funding with Chinese military and state security institutions and urged the provinces and universities to adopt similar guidelines.

Innovation Minister François-Phillipe Champagne announced late Tuesday the government has instructed the Canada Foundation for Innovation and Canada’s federal research granting councils, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, as well as the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to screen funding requests from China and other hostile states.

Mr. Champagne vowed to bring in new national-security guidelines to better protect cutting-edge science and technology from ending up in the hands of China, in response to an investigation by The Globe and Mail showing extensive collaborating by Canadian universities with Chinese military scientists.

The Globe reported on January 30 that the joint projects with China’s National University of Defence Technology (NUDT) included research on topics such as quantum cryptography, photonics and space science. Some of the Chinese military scientists who were involved are experts in missile performance and guidance systems, mobile robotics and automated surveillance.

“Grant applications that involve conducting research in a sensitive research area will not be funded if any of the researchers working on the project are affiliated with a university, research institute or laboratory connected to military, national defence or state security entities of foreign state actors that pose a risk to our national security,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement Tuesday.

He added: “Ministers have also written to Universities Canada and the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities urging them to follow similar guidelines for all their research partnerships, and more particularly those partnerships involving sensitive research areas.”

Mr. Champagne said the new policy will be implemented rapidly and in close consultation with other departments, Canada’s national security agencies and the research community.

“We will work closely with our university‑sector colleagues to ensure these additional steps are implemented effectively,” he said.