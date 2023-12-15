Open this photo in gallery: A CBC camera follows Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge after spoke with media in the House of Commons, Dec. 4, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa is capping the CBC’s share of the funds under the Online News Act at $7-million, with broadcasters gaining no more than $30-million of the $100-million in Google money.

By capping the funds to the CBC and private broadcasters, almost two-thirds of the funds go to written media, including newspapers.

To qualify for the Google money, news groups will need to show that their content is available through Google search.

The final regulations to the Online News Act, published by the federal government on Friday, follow months of negotiations between Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge and Google. They set out how the legislation will apply in practice.

The decision to cap the amount that CBC/Radio Canada and the Broadcasters received will ensure there is a larger pot of money available for a range of news businesses, including local media and those serving Francophone and Indigenous communities.

The regulations say that “to reflect the dynamics in the Canadian news marketplace, the total amount that can be received by broadcasters and CBC/Radio-Canada is capped.”

“Broadcasters can receive no more than 30 per cent of the compensation, and the CBC/RC can receive no more than 7 per cent of the compensation,” it said.

Google will have the option to pay into a “collective,” a type of fund run by news businesses, which will distribute the money, with the system overseen by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. The $100-million figure Google will have to inject into the news industry is far lower than the $172-million originally estimated in draft regulations.

Because of its size, CBC/Radio Canada initially appeared poised to receive a third of the money from Google. The public broadcaster employs about a third of the journalists in the country.

But when Ms. St-Onge announced the deal with Google earlier this month, she said the CBC’s share of the money would be capped. The government is planning to detail how low the cap will be later on Friday.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the CBC received $1.2-billion in government funding. In 2020-21, it received $1.39-billion. It announced earlier this month, after the Google deal was announced, that it would shed about 10 per cent of its work force and reduce production, in an effort to address a budget shortfall of $125-million in the next fiscal year.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said earlier this month that CBC/Radio-Canada should receive none of the Google money – “a huge zero” – so the funds can all go to private media, including outlets in Quebec.

How much money individual news organizations will collect from the deal will depend in part on the number of full-time journalists they employ to produce what the final regulations call “original news content that is intended to be made available online.” This formula could mean less money for small local newspapers, including ethnic outlets, which sometimes have no online presence.

The Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, gained royal assent in June and goes into effect on Dec. 19. It is designed to support the news industry by requiring large online tech companies to pay Canadian media outlets for posting their journalism. Newsrooms across Canada have shuttered, or shed jobs, as advertising has migrated to tech platforms.

Google and Facebook, the only two online platforms large enough to be captured by the legislation, have resisted the government’s attempts to regulate them under the bill. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has removed news from those platforms in Canada, meaning it is currently exempt from the Online News Act.

At the end of November, Google was on the verge of removing news from its search function when the government came forward with a proposal to address its core concerns about the bill. Late last month, the company agreed to contribute $100-million annually, indexed to inflation.

The final regulations also say that “reasonable” administrative costs can be taken out of the Google money to run the collective funding program. This would reduce the overall amount available to news businesses.

The regulations say that “an appropriate portion of the compensation” will be used to support the production of local, regional and national news. Indigenous and francophone news organizations must also receive compensation.

In a statement on Thursday, Google spokesperson Shay Purdy thanked Ms. St-Onge for “engaging in a series of productive meetings” with the company.

“While we remain of the view that Bill C-18 is fundamentally flawed legislation, we are pleased that the Government of Canada has acknowledged our concerns,” he said.

“Fortunately, this means we will be able to continue sending valuable traffic to Canadian publishers and Canadians will be able to continue enjoying the Google products they know and love.”