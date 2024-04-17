Pierre Poilievre’s top adviser, Jenni Byrne, not yet contacted in Lobbying Commissioner probe

Open this photo in gallery: Chief of staff to former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, Jenni Byrne, waits to appear before the Procedure and House Affairs committee meeting on May 11, 2023, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal Lobbying Commissioner has not yet been in touch with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s top adviser, Jenni Byrne, as the watchdog probes allegations of inappropriate lobbying by staff working both in Ms. Byrne’s firm and a second one operating out of her office.

Commissioner Nancy Bélanger told MPs on the House of Commons ethics committee on Tuesday that her office had started a “preliminary investigation” of the firms. The review was launched after complaints sent to her office based on reporting by The Globe and Mail that staff at Ms. Byrne’s government-relations firm were lobbying federally through a firm called Forecheck Strategies.

Ms. Byrne is one of the most prominent Conservatives in Canada and was a key strategist in Mr. Poilievre’s leadership campaign that garnered him a landslide victory in 2022. Since then she has remained a central player in his senior team, participating in Conservative caucus meetings and having a direct hand in strategy and election planning. She is also CEO of Jenni Byrne + Associates.

Ms. Byrne stopped lobbying federally in 2021 but staff working in the company continued federal lobbying until shortly before Mr. Poilievre’s leadership win. Two days after that victory, Ms. Byrne’s senior staff incorporated Forecheck Strategies, under which staff at Jenni Byrne + Associates lobby federally.

Ms. Byrne and Forecheck Strategies told The Globe there was no connection between the two firms and she does not receive any compensation from the firm that operates out of her office. Until The Globe inquired about the relationship between the two firms, clients booking a meeting on Forecheck’s website were redirected to Ms. Byrne’s firm. That function was later removed.

“There will be possibly code issues, but I need to do the work to determine if there’s any breaches of the code,” Ms. Bélanger told MPs at the House committee, referring to the Lobbying Code of Conduct.

She added that she is also reviewing the case to determine if there are any breaches of the Lobbying Act.

The Lobbying Commissioner’s office provided no timeline for the review on Wednesday and said it wouldn’t comment further.

Ms. Byrne’s senior staff told The Globe that neither she nor the firms involved have been contacted by the office.

“Forecheck Strategies has not been contacted by the Lobbying Commissioner but will fully answer any questions she may have in the future,” said Andrew Kimber, who is president of both Jenni Byrne + Associates and Forecheck Strategies. “All our lobbying activity is fully registered and compliant with the Lobbying Act.”

“Jenni Byrne + Associates does not do any federal lobbying work and Jenni personally does not do any lobbying work,” Mr. Kimber said.

Most of the lobbying lawyers who spoke with The Globe about the case said they believe Forecheck Strategies operates within the Lobbying Code of Conduct. However, after The Globe’s reporting last month, two complaints were filed with Ms. Bélanger’s office.

In the first, NDP MP Charlie Angus said there were “serious questions about Ms. Byrne’s potentially inappropriate involvement in federal lobbying activities, how the two firms’ lobbying activities are kept separate, and whether Forecheck Strategies and their federal lobbying activities have been properly registered and reported under the Lobbying Act.”

The second complaint was filed by Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch.

In his letter, Mr. Conacher said the case raises questions about whether there is an appearance of a conflict of interest with staff of Ms. Byrne lobbying federal Conservatives and whether the staff are accurately registered.

“Forecheck Strategies appears to be a façade or front for Jenni Byrne and Associates, created solely to allow Jenni Byrne’s associates to lobby the associates of the politician she is advising,” Mr. Conacher wrote.