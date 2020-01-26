 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

PM Justin Trudeau to welcome Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido

TORONTO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada is one of more than 50 nations that recognized Juan Guaido – head of the South American nation’s congress – as Venezuela’s interim president last year on grounds that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate.

Paul White/The Associated Press

Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Canada on Monday as part of an international tour aimed at bolstering support for his challenge to socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he and senior Cabinet ministers would meet with Guaido, whose trip defied a travel ban imposed by Venezuela’s pro-Maduro Supreme Court.

”I commend Interim President Guaido for the courage and leadership he has shown in his efforts to return democracy to Venezuela, and I offer Canada’s continued support,“ Trudeau said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is one of more than 50 nations that recognized Guaido – head of the South American nation’s congress – as Venezuela’s interim president last year on grounds that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate.

Canada also has imposed sanctions against officials of Maduro’s government and has joined five other nations in referring Maduro to the International Criminal Court.

Despite the international backing for Guaido, Maduro retains control over all practical aspects of government in Venezuela.

Guado earlier made stops in London, Paris, Madrid and the Davos Economic Forum.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies