Candidate Pierre Poilievre makes a point at the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, on May 11.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre said he would remove the Bank of Canada Governor if he forms government, a breach of the convention that separates the central bank from elected politics.

Mr. Poilievre has repeatedly attacked the Bank of Canada during his bid to become Conservative leader but until Wednesday’s leadership debate he had avoided saying what he would do with Governor Tiff Macklem.

The Ontario MP made the statement in his opening remarks of the only official English-language debate of the race.

“The Bank of Canada Governor has allowed himself to become the ATM of this government and so I would replace him with a new governor who would reinstate our low-inflation mandate, protect the purchasing power of our dollar and honour the working people who are in those jobs,” Mr. Poilievre said.

The independence of central banks is a widely held convention because controlling inflation and maintaining the purchasing power of the dollar sometimes requires unpopular decisions that politicians might wish to avoid. This includes raising interest rates to slow down the economy when inflation is too high.

Mr. Macklem began his seven-year term as Governor in June, 2020, meaning it would end in June, 2027.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government has a deal with the NDP to stay in power until 2025.

In April, Mr. Poilievre was asked if he would remove Mr. Macklem if he formed government but he did not directly answer the question.

Mr. Poilievre’s comments during the Wednesday debate is a major escalation in his rhetoric against the central bank. He has criticized the bank repeatedly over the past two years, arguing that rapidly rising consumer prices are largely the result of the central bank buying hundreds of billions of federal government bonds during the pandemic. The central bank, and most professional economists, disagree with this assessment.

Central-bank independence has become enshrined as a cornerstone of Canada’s economic and financial system. The government appoints a governor every seven years and sets the high-level direction for monetary policy every five years. The day-to-day operation of monetary policy – setting interest rates and controlling the currency – is then left to the governor and governing council.

The Bank of Canada has come under fire in recent months as inflation has accelerated to a three-decade high. Many Bay Street analysts have said the bank waited too long to begin raising interest rates, undermining its credibility as an inflation fighter and increasing the risk that people will start expecting permanently higher inflation.

Mr. Poilievre was one of six candidates on the stage in Edmonton on Wednesday evening. Also running in the race are Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, and former Ontario MPP Roman Baber.

More than 1,000 people gathered in the city’s convention centre for what was a much more muted debate than one last week in Ottawa that prompted rebukes from party stalwarts such as Peter MacKay, Preston Manning and Jason Kenney for setting a tone that was too divisive and rife with personal attacks.

Hosted by former political journalist Tom Clark, the candidates were asked for their views on the future of energy policy and the environment, the North, cost of living and law and order issues.

The debate fell at a critical time for the candidates who have just over three weeks left to sign up a critical mass of new members to best position themselves to win in September.

Based on the fundraising numbers, the crowd sizes and the number of people donating to his campaign, Mr. Poilievre is viewed as the front-runner in the race. However, none of the campaigns are releasing their membership numbers, meaning the state of the race will become much clearer after the June 3 registration deadline.

