Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are presented with bread and salt during a visit to a Ukrainian church in Ottawa on their royal tour of Canada, May 18, 2022.PAUL CHIASSON/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, embarked on the second day of a visit to Canada on Wednesday, with stops throughout the nation’s capital designed to recognize pressing issues, including the displacement of Ukrainians because of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The royal tour is one of the ways that Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth this year, which marks her 70th anniversary on the Throne. Queen Elizabeth is Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee. She ascended the throne in 1952.

Prince Charles and Camilla began their three-day Canadian visit in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. They will spend Wednesday in the National Capital Region before moving on to the Northwest Territories on Thursday.

To begin the day in Ottawa, the Prince of Wales was invested Wednesday as an Extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit by Governor-General Mary Simon, the Queen’s federal representative in Canada. The ceremony, held at Rideau Hall, also marked the 50th anniversary of the Order of Military Merit, which was created in 1972 to recognize distinctive merit and exceptional service by the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“He has been there for our troops at those most important times,” said Ian McCowan, the secretary to the Governor-General, who acted as the master of ceremonies. “During the Afghanistan campaign, visiting troops on the ground, writing to wounded soldiers, offering support to the families of the fallen, sharing our country’s pride and gratitude for service.”

Prince Charles and Camilla also participated in a ceremony at the National War Memorial to honour Canadian veterans and active service members. The royal couple stood for a moment of silence while the Last Post and Rouse and Lament were played by a single horn. Prince Charles then laid a wreath while Camilla placed a bouquet of flowers on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

A sizeable crowd gathered along Elgin Street in downtown Ottawa surrounding the memorial.

Karen and Larry McKenzie were in Ottawa on a vacation from Camrose, Alta., when they heard the royal visit was happening at the same time. Ms. McKenzie, whose grandfather is English, said they were looking forward to seeing Prince Charles and Camilla interact with the crowds.

Bethany Bisaillion, who is a big fan of the monarchy and is organizing local Jubilee events for this weekend, came out to see the event with two friends from her Scottish pipe band.

“This doesn’t happen every day so it’s wonderful they’re in the capital,” she said.

Before leaving the event at the memorial, the couple mingled with the crowd who cheered loudly. As they made their way through the crowd, the royals were greeted with a Ukrainian flag and an “Abolish Monarchy” sign being held by protester Alexandria Phillips. Camilla was presented with a bouquet of tulips by a member of the crowd.

The couple was greeted by a small crowd and a smattering of applause outside the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Ottawa’s west end. Among the crowd of approximately 60 onlookers were people waving Ukrainian flags, the Maple Leaf and the Union Jack. Others, though, carried signs opposing the monarchy.

Prince Charles and Camilla were greeted by incoming Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv and then took part in a prayer with members of the Ukrainian community and met some of the groups helping Ukrainian refugees and raising money for victims of the war.

Olenka Reshitnyk-Bastian, who is with the Ottawa branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, welcomed the focus on Ukraine from the royal couple, and said it helps maintain attention on Russia’s war in the country.

“Their interactions with people are always so formal, and here I hope they feel like they’ve been welcomed into a family,” Ms. Reshitnyk-Bastian said.

Later Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with the Prince of Wales for a bilateral meeting at Rideau Hall. Prince Charles is also to speak about the importance of sustainable finance to address climate change and to build a net-zero economy.

The Royal Couple’s final event in Ottawa will take place at Rideau Hall, where there is a Platinum Jubilee reception. Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron has said that she plans to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which spent six years studying the impacts of residential schools in Canada that saw Indigenous children forcibly removed from their families and culture, issued 94 calls to action in 2015, including a call for a papal apology. It did not reference the need for an apology from the royal family.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Canada, with stops scheduled for Quebec City, Edmonton and Iqaluit from July 24 to July 30.

When asked Wednesday on Parliament Hill if the royal family should apologize to Indigenous people, Mr. Trudeau said the trip is an opportunity to hear directly from Canadians and that climate change and reconciliation are “key parts of their visit.”

The Prime Minister also said Prince Charles will hear directly from Indigenous people and the government recognizes that reconciliation involves everyone, including individuals who are Indigenous and non-Indigenous, and institutions also have a role to play.

John Fraser, the founding president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, said Wednesday that the royal couple’s three-day visit is “embarrassingly short,” adding that Prince Charles is going to be the future king.

One of the reasons the government does not like prolonged trips by members of the royal family is because there is a tradition of Indigenous leaders petitioning the Crown, going back long before Confederation, Mr. Fraser added. He said Prince Charles and Camilla are focusing on Indigenous issues during their visit but it is “tightly controlled.”

With files from The Canadian Press

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.