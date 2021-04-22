 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Ralph Goodale appointed as Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

Leila El Shennawy
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ralph Goodale at a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Aug 6, 2019.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Former veteran Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale has been appointed High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday.

The appointment was made as both countries continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain deals with the aftermath of Brexit.

Last month, the House of Commons passed Bill C-18, to ensure that trade between Canada and Britain would not be disrupted after Britain officially left the European Union at the end of December.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a trusted adviser in London, he will work to further strengthen the friendship between our two countries while we work together to tackle our greatest challenges, and continue to offer thoughtful and heartfelt advice on behalf of Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

Coming G7, climate meetings will be ‘pivotal,’ says Goodale, Canada’s new rep in U.K.

Mr. Goodale will be replacing Janice Charette, who was announced as the interim Clerk of the Privy Council in March. Ms. Charette replaced Ian Shugart, who is on medical leave.

In March, 2020, Mr. Goodale was named a special adviser to the federal government on Iran’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Mr. Goodale’s report on Flight 752 was published in December, but he will continue to advise Mr. Trudeau on the crash, according to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He was first elected to Parliament in 1974 at the age of 24, representing Assiniboia in Saskatchewan, as part of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s government. He is the only MP to serve in both Trudeau governments.

“Ralph Goodale is a former colleague and someone who I think brings a lot of experience to the role of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom,” said Conservative MP Michael Chong.

“I hope it indicates that the Liberal government is looking to strengthen the ties with the United Kingdom as part of our efforts to work multilaterally in countering the threats that are being presented by Russia, China and other authoritarian regimes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some of his ministerial positions over the years have included Agriculture, Natural Resources, Public Works, Finance and Public Safety.

Mr. Goodale was elected Liberal MP for Regina—Wascana in 2015, having represented the riding since 1993. He lost his seat after being defeated in the 2019 federal election, as the Liberal Party failed to win any seats in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

He served as leader of Saskatchewan’s Liberal Party from 1981 to 1988 and as a member of the provincial legislature from 1986 to 1988.

Last week, the government appointed Ian McKay as Canada’s ambassador to Japan. He had been CEO of Invest in Canada, a federal government body, and is a former national director of the Liberal Party.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies