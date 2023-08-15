Open this photo in gallery: Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, holds a news conference in Ottawa on July 11, 2023. Ottawa’s corporate-ethics watchdog has announced an investigation into fashion company Ralph Lauren over the possible use of forced labour in its supply chains.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A watchdog created by the federal government to probe corporate wrongdoing abroad says it is opening an investigation into whether Ralph Lauren Canada is selling products made with Uyghur forced labour in China.

It’s only the third investigation announced by the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) since opening its doors to receive complaints in March, 2021. Last month CORE announced investigations into Nike Canada and Canadian mining company Dynasty Gold.

The federal watchdog is investigating all these companies in response to complaints filed last year by a coalition of human rights groups. They asked for a probe into allegations that some products sold by 14 Canadian companies – most of them subsidiaries of large U.S. firms – are made with forced labour in China. The watchdog is expected to decide on the remaining complaints in the coming weeks.

Also, Tuesday, CORE announced it decided not to investigate Canadian mining company GobiMin because the company had sold its Xinjiang subsidiary in 2022.

China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, which produces one-fifth of the world’s cotton, has been the focus of reports by media, researchers and rights groups who say Beijing committed grave human-rights violations against the largely Muslim Uyghur population, as well as other minorities. In the region, authorities have been accused by Western governments and human-rights groups of widespread use of forced labour.

Last year Michele Bachelet, then the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, visited Xinjiang in 2022, and her office’s report was extremely critical, saying China has committed “serious human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims in the region, which may amount to crimes against humanity.

Mehmet Tohti, executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said the world is watching how Canada handles these investigations. He said to his knowledge this year marks the first time a government-affiliated body anywhere in the world has decided to investigate Nike and Ralph Lauren over alleged ties to forced labour in China.

“CORE’s announcement is a valued step in the right direction to hold Canadian companies accountable for their human rights violations abroad, specifically those which profit the CCP’s diminishment of Uyghurs’ basic human rights and their policies of genocide,” he said. “It is action time for CORE, the Canadian government, Canadian Border Service Agency and crucially, Canadian corporations to conduct due diligence and educate themselves and their customers on their supply chains.”

The complainants had alleged that Ralph Lauren had supply relationships with eight companies that use, or benefit from, forced labour in China. CORE however opted only to investigate links between two of these companies – Youngor Textile Holdings Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Guotai Guosheng – because “there is more information to suggest those are linked to Ralph Lauren Canada,” CORE ombudsperson Sheri Meyerhoffer said in an interview. “I only have jurisdiction over Canadian companies.”

CORE said “on its face, the complaint raises serious allegations regarding the possible abuse of the international human right to be free from forced labour.” It said closing the file before conducting an investigation would prevent the ombudsperson “from considering every process available to them to fulfill their mandate of promoting respect for human rights and preventing human rights abuses.”

CORE said Ralph Lauren Canada confirmed that until August 2021 it and its parent company had a business relationship with a subsidiary of Esquel, one of the companies that the Australian Strategic Policy think tank had identified as using or benefitting from Uyghur forced labour.

CORE said Ralph Lauren told the ombudsperson that it stopped placing orders in December 2020 when Esquel was added to lists of companies whose products were blocked from the United States. Ralph Lauren Canada said it continued to receive shipments however until August 2021.

Ralph Lauren Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Global Slavery Index, produced by the Australian philanthropic foundation Walk Free, estimated in a 2018 report that more than $18.5-billion worth of goods imported annually into Canada are at risk of being made with forced labour at some point in their supply chains, including clothing, computers, smartphones, gold, seafood and sugar cane.

Canada has failed to intercept any imports made with forced labour in recent years despite a commitment to stop such products from entering this country. Three years after it amended the Customs Tariff Act on July 1, 2020, to prohibit forced-labour imports, none have been seized by Canada Border Services Agency.

In 2021, the United States enshrined in law a reverse-onus rule that puts the responsibility on those shipping goods from Xinjiang to prove these items are free of coerced labour. That means the U.S. government officially regards all goods produced in whole or in part in Xinjiang as produced with forced labour and barred from entry unless importers can prove otherwise.