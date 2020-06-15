RCMP should institute zero tolerance for excessive use of force, AFN Chief Bellegarde says

Open this photo in gallery Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The RCMP should institute a zero-tolerance policy for excessive use of force, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said Monday, stressing that the police are in place to serve and protect, not “assault and kill.”

During a video news conference, Mr. Bellegarde pointed to what he called the “violent takedown” of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam in mid-March, which was captured on video and released publicly last week.

That incident, as well as the separate fatal shootings this month by police of an Indigenous woman and man in New Brunswick – Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi – is prompting calls for police reform.

It was clear that one officer used excessive force with Chief Adam and that there was no attempt to de-escalate the situation, Mr. Bellegarde said.

“It was straight attack,” he said. “That’s an assault and an attack, and that’s not acceptable. So having a zero-tolerance policy would be clear and that would send a strong message to all police forces that it will not be tolerated.”

Amid mounting pressure to implement immediate reforms to policing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government needs more time to go through the many reports and recommendations on the topic and determine what he will do first.

“We will commit to doing more. We know that there are many, many different things that need to happen in order to go after and to reduce systemic racism, and we will work with communities to prioritize which ones we should do first and most rapidly," Mr. Trudeau said.

Senator Murray Sinclair has recommended that police receive additional training on de-escalation strategies and that officers be screened for racist sentiments.

Mr. Trudeau did not say Monday whether he agrees with the need for screening.

He said the investigations into Ms. Moore’s and Mr. Levi’s killings – which are being conducted by Le Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Quebec’s agency dedicated to investigating cases of serious injury or death of civilians by police – should be made public.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who died. It is really important that they get answers – that we all get answers on what happened,” he said in his first comments on Mr. Levi’s shooting on Friday.

New Brunswick authorities have promised to release the full BEI report into Ms. Moore’s death. It is not yet clear what will happen with the report into Mr. Levi’s death.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that the government needs to shift federal police funding into areas such as mental health and should follow through on specific recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“We’re calling for real action: Ending systemic racism in policing, starting with ending racial profiling, carding or street checks at the federal level. That’s something concrete that can be done,” Mr. Singh said.

He also said the RCMP should release race-based data – another request that Mr. Trudeau has not yet commented on.

“Release the data, and we can assess the data. And it’ll show what anecdotally we’ve seen: that there has been and continues to be systemic racism in all levels of policing. And so we need to get at that with the data,” Mr. Singh said.

He also called on the Prime Minister to take clear steps to address systemic racism.

“The Prime Minister has to actually present a plan, an action plan. What is the Prime Minister going to do about it? It’s not enough to take a knee. It’s not enough to acknowledge something that everybody knows. There’s so much evidence that points to it. What we need to see is a plan to do something about it,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau said he would have more to say on what the government will do shortly.

With reports from Bill Curry in Ottawa

