Response to sexual misconduct in Forces has defied common sense and lacked accountability: watchdog

The military and government response to the sexual misconduct scandal in the Canadian Armed Forces has defied common sense and there has been zero accountability on behalf of political leadership when complaints are brought forward, says the military ombudsman.
Gregory Lick held a news conference on Tuesday and said that mechanisms designed to support those who have suffered from sexual misconduct in the military have failed. He also said the “ongoing sexual misconduct scandal within the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence is moving from crisis to tragedy.”
“The scandal has put on display a culture that insulates its bad actors and demands silence of its victims,” Mr. Lick said.
The Canadian military is facing a sexual misconduct crisis that has tarnished its image and prompted several commanders to step aside. Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour has been named to study the creation of an independent watchdog to investigate complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military.
Last Monday, Lieutenant-General Michael Rouleau resigned from his role as second-in-command of the CAF after he and the commander of the navy went golfing with former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, who is under military police investigation. Lt.-Gen. Rouleau said in a statement that he acknowledged the golf outing contributed to an “erosion of trust” in the leadership of the Canadian Forces.
Mr. Lick said Tuesday that having his office report directly to the Defence Minister also makes no sense and that regardless of which party forms government, the minister responsible for the file will want to control the narrative around the Department of National Defence (DND) and the CAF.
He said the department, led by the minister, the acting chief of the defence staff and the deputy minister have, by their own admission, “failed to do what is required.”
“I believe that the strengthening of our office’s mandate is an indispensable part of the solution,” he said.
The negative impacts of this crisis on recruitment and retention and on those directly implicated in these misconduct situations within the CAF risk threatening national security, Mr. Lick added, while he said action must be taken.
Mr. Lick’s office also released a position paper on a path forward for the ombudsman’s office that contained proposed draft legislation. It calls for full structural and administrative independence from DND and argues change is necessary so it can carry out its functions unimpeded.
“If taken seriously and acted upon today, I strongly believe that the implementation of this way forward will help restore the trust military members and defence civilians need to have in their workplaces, and on the battlefield,” Mr. Lick said.
“If discarded into the ether of political talking points and bureaucratic doublespeak, we will have failed our members in uniform. We will have failed those who have suffered the most under the current system, those who have been denied fairness, due process, dignity, and respect.”
Failure will guarantee future victims, he added.
Daniel Minden, a spokesperson for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, said that the minister’s office received the report from the National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman this morning.
“We are reviewing its contents,” Mr. Minden said.
Three years ago, Mr. Sajjan was alerted to the 2018 allegation against Mr. Vance which was raised directly with then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne. Mr. Sajjan declined to see the evidence and alerted his former chief of staff, Zita Astravas, who made the Prime Minister’s Office aware. The PMO then referred the matter to the Privy Council Office, the department that supports the Prime Minister and the cabinet, but it could not obtain further information, Mr. Trudeau has told Parliament.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who has called for Mr. Sajjan’s resignation, said in a statement Tuesday that the Prime Minister “orchestrated a cover-up to hide the fact” that his chief of staff, Katie Telford, had direct knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegation against Mr. Vance.
“When the Defence Ombudsman said that the erratic behaviour of leadership defies common sense or logic, it’s clear that he was speaking about the actions of Justin Trudeau, his senior staff, and Minister of Defence,” Mr. O’Toole said.
“The decision to fire Justin Trudeau and Minister Sajjan will ultimately be made by voters, but it is clear from today’s comments by the Defence Ombudsman that the corruption in Ottawa needs to end.”
Mr. Sajjan has maintained that he acted appropriately when Mr. Walbourne raised a concern with him.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.