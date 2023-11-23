Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sign a free trade agreement ahead of a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ukraine’s embassy in Canada says the upgraded free trade agreement between Ottawa and Kyiv does not contain a carbon tax, contrary to what Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has alleged.

The Conservative Party voted en masse Tuesday against the enabling legislation for a revised Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement and Mr. Poilievre explained that his MPs could not support a deal that imposes a carbon tax on Ukraine.

It’s rare to see a partisan split in Parliament on matters related to Ukraine, a subject on which the Liberals and Conservatives have traditionally agreed. Ukraine has been battling an all-out military assault by Russia since February, 2022, and Canada has to date provided Kyiv with more than $9-billion in support.

The revised Canada-Ukraine trade treaty, signed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky replaces the original deal that was negotiated under former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government, signed in 2016 and took effect in 2017. The updated agreement includes new chapters on investment, trade in services and talk of more inclusive commerce that benefits all sectors of society.

On Thursday in Toronto Mr. Poilievre doubled down on his allegation, defending the vote his party took this week and insisting the new trade deal with Kyiv would impose a damaging carbon tax on Ukraine. “We voted against Justin Trudeau forcing a carbon tax into that pre-existing agreement,” he told reporters.

“The people of Ukraine – he expects them to rebuild from a war with a devastating and crippling tax on their energy. The Ukrainian farmers, he expects them to pay a carbon tax while they’re trying to feed their hungry people. This is cruel and frankly, it is disgusting.”

The Ukrainian embassy in Canada, however, said Thursday the revised CUFTA trade deal contains no specific measures to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The “modernized CUTFA does not include any specific instruments on decreasing carbon footprint, including specific taxation instruments,” embassy spokesperson Marianna Kulava said in an e-mailed statement.

She also noted Ukraine is in the process of devising a plan to fight climate change as part of its campaign to seek admission to the European Union. “On the path toward EU membership, Ukraine is developing policies to address climate change in line with EU regulation,” Ms. Kulava said.

The text of the new trade deal does not commit either Canada or Ukraine to a carbon tax, also known as a levy on fossil fuels. It merely says both sides are expected “to promote carbon pricing and measures to mitigate carbon leakage risks.”

Bill C-57, the legislation underpinning the new treaty survived the Tuesday vote because of the support of the governing Liberals, the NDP, the Bloc Québécois and the Greens.

The vote passed 205-109 and the bill now heads to a committee for study.

The Conservative Party under Mr. Poilievre has made fighting charges on fossil fuels arising from carbon pricing – what it calls a “carbon tax” – a central focus of its work as Official Opposition.

Mr. Poilievre said his party solidly supports Ukraine, noting it was the former Harper Conservative government “led the charge to kick Russia out of the G7″ over its invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Earlier this month, Dean Foster, a director of trade negotiations at the department Global Affairs, told MPs the reference to carbon pricing in the deal does not require the imposition of a carbon tax in Ukraine. It is aspirational and is meant to lay out “principles for co-operation” in this area between the two countries, he said.

Mr. Poilievre has said the Liberal government should be expediting energy exports to Ukraine instead.

The original CUFTA was primarily a goods-trade focused agreement. It included a provision that within two years of entry into force both countries could review the treaty with the view of modernizing it and including chapters on services and investment.

The modernized agreement also includes dedicated new chapters on trade in services, financial services, investment, temporary entry for business persons, telecommunications, and inclusive trade, and updated chapters on labour, environment, digital trade, and transparency and anti-corruption, among other areas. It will also facilitate enhanced co-operation, improve the ability of Canada and Ukraine to resolve trade irritants, promote openness and inclusivity, increase transparency in regulatory matters, and help reduce transaction costs for businesses