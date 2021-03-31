Sanofi, Ottawa, Ontario to spend $925-million on influenza vaccine facility in Toronto

Sanofi will build an “end-to-end” influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto following the announcement Wednesday that the pharmaceutical giant, the federal government and province of Ontario will invest close to a billion dollars in the project.

The nearly 50-50 split of public and private investment will ensure that by 2026 Canada has an operational domestic vaccine manufacturing plant that can make enough vaccine for the entire population within about six months of the World Health Organization identifying a pandemic flu strain, the federal government said Wednesday.

“When it comes to the next pandemic flu, we should be self-sufficient,” Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

Sanofi will spend $455-million on the facility, the federal government is pledging $415-million, and Ontario will kick-in $50-million. The facility will be used to make Sanofi’s Fluzone vaccine, a high-dose quadrivalent influenza shot. Which will allow it to increase its supply to Canada, the United States and Europe.

Mr. Champagne said talks with Sanofi are continuing over a contract to supply the federal government with vaccines during a future pandemic. While the facility is being made with the focus on influenza pandemics, Vincent Hignot, a senior vice-president at Sanofi said the new site will be able to complete critical manufacturing stages for other types of vaccines that target other diseases.

“The formulation, filling, inspection and packaging capacity are also very important and these steps are common for all vaccines. If you are talking about mRNA or whatever vaccines, it will be suitable as well,” Mr. Hignot said. Those are important parts of the manufacturing process that were lacking in Canada and worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“With this project, Canada will have such capacities in the future,” Mr. Hignot said.

Sanofi’s Toronto manufacturing site already makes vaccines for diseases such as Polio, Pertussis, Diphtheria and Tetanus. The company is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine but poor results in their first Phase 1/2 trial prompted them to restart the trials after it refined the vaccine candidate’s antigen formulation.

Sanofi will also invest $79-million annually for eight years in research and development work in Canada, Mr. Champagne said.

At a press conference in Toronto, a lengthy list of company and government representatives highlighted the need for Canada to be better prepared for any future pandemic as the country grapples with a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ontario, hospitals reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients in critical care since the start of the pandemic. Despite that the province is still planning to loosen restrictions. Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that move could be reversed at an announcement from his government on Thursday.

The federal and provincial government have frequently been at loggerheads in the last few months, with Mr. Ford criticizing the federal government for a sluggish start to the vaccine rollout. On Tuesday he said the province still didn’t have predictability in supplies or deliveries, which was further challenging the vaccination campaign.

Mr. Ford and federal ministers struck a friendly tone at the joint press conference, with the Premier saying he’s not “taking the bait” on a question about his government’s frustrations over federal vaccine procurement and critiques from federal Liberal MPs about the amount of doses the province has in storage for future vaccination appointments.

“Sure we’ll have bumps in the road, we’ll have a few differences, but what family doesn’t.” Mr. Ford said.