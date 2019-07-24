Second former envoy says PMO requested ‘one voice’ in public comments about China

A second former Canadian ambassador to Beijing, Guy Saint-Jacques, says he too received a call from the foreign ministry that delivered a message from the Prime Minister’s Office about the need to avoid contradictory public messaging regarding China.
Mr. Saint-Jacques, who served as Canada’s envoy to China between 2012 and 2016, said he found this directive to be particularly odd given it concerned China, an authoritarian state. “Especially having served in China and how they try to control messaging there,” he said.
“It was a bit of a strange conversation,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said. He characterized the PMO’s decision to send this caution in the manner they did as “a bit clumsy.”
Mr. Saint-Jacques’ comments come one day after another Canadian former envoy to China, David Mulroney, said the foreign affairs ministry, speaking on behalf of the PMO, asked him to check with the department before he makes future public statements on Ottawa's China policy, citing the "election environment.”
Like the call to Mr. Mulroney, the message to Mr. Saint-Jacques was delivered by Paul Thoppil, assistant deputy minister for Asia-Pacific at Global Affairs. Mr. Thoppil phoned Mr. Saint-Jacques Monday.
Both former diplomats are frequently approached by journalists for comment, even more so as relations between Canada and China have deteriorated since Ottawa arrested a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. last December on an extradition request from the United States.
Mr. Mulroney said the PMO request made him very uncomfortable and he refused to comply. He said he felt that implicit in what Ottawa was asking was the premise he would revise or temper his comments after running them by the ministry. "I am deeply concerned about the way foreign policy is being managed, and don't wish to be silenced or co-opted," Mr. Mulroney said.
Mr. Saint-Jacques said he was perplexed as to why the PMO, through Mr. Thoppil, was raising the need for unified messaging.
“He wanted me to know that PMO just wanted him to relay the hope that we could all speak with one voice to support the strategy of the government,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said.
“I said … I don’t think I have been unhelpful,” he recalled. “I said ‘Tell me what I said that goes contrary to this? Give me examples’ …. And he had no examples.”
Asked for his reaction to this request, Mr. Saint-Jacques said as former government officials he and Mr. Mulroney have a lot of experience in dealing with China and can provide good advice on the topic. He said there’s no question that he’s offering advice from the sidelines and that he can’t tell the Canadian government how to act on China.
“At the same time I am not sure how deep the expertise is in PMO on this.”
Mr. Saint-Jacques said in retrospect he realizes what has really concerned Ottawa is what Mr. Mulroney has been telling reporters about travel to China. In recent weeks, Mr. Mulroney has publicly cautioned against non-urgent business travel to China and suggested Canadian tourists avoid “a repressive detention state.”
As The Globe and Mail reported earlier this week, Global Affairs told Mr. Mulroney they didn’t like his “negative tone on travel to China,” which they said runs counter to what Canada’s embassy in China is advising Canadians.
Mr. Saint-Jacques said the tone of his conversation with Mr. Thoppil appears to have been different from what Mr. Mulroney experienced. He said he can see how Mr. Mulroney felt that the government was asking him to clear public comments.
“In my case I did not feel that. [But] I can understand what one can come to this conclusion: when they say we should speak with one voice.”
Mr. Saint-Jacques said he doesn’t see a need to change how he speaks to media or journalists.
“Frankly I don’t see why at this stage I should change my approach because I find that there are not that many informed people.”
He said he told Mr. Thoppil at Global Affairs that he can’t discern the Canadian government’s current strategy for China.
“I said apart from seeking support from allies, I must say I am not clear on what is the strategy being pursued by the Canadian government. It may be useful if there was better communication.”
Asked for comment on the call to Mr. Mulroney, the government on Tuesday did not deny the call took place, or suggest the ambassador had mischaracterized it.
However, Ms. Freeland's office and the Prime Minister's Office distanced themselves from what Mr. Mulroney says he was told.
"Our office would not have directed the public service to say those things to a former ambassador," said Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to the Prime Minister.
Adam Austen, press secretary for Ms. Freeland, echoed this, saying: "Neither the Prime Minister's office nor the Foreign Minister's office would ever attempt to prevent any former Canadian diplomat from speaking freely and publicly."
The two spokesmen declined to explain on the record why a Global Affairs official would ask Mr. Mulroney to run statements by the department before commenting publicly, why Mr. Thoppil said he was passing on a request from the PMO or why the senior bureaucrat would cite the “election environment.”
In further response Wednesday, the department of Global Affairs said it regrets how things were communicated to Mr. Mulroney in the call from Mr. Thoppil.
The department also said the Prime Minister’s Office had not instructed the foreign minister to tell the former diplomat “to clear his public comments with the government.”
Spokesman Guillaume Bérubé said the call to Mr. Mulroney was merely “engagement and consultation” to “ensure informed public discussion of important foreign policy issues so that comments of others such as former diplomats are well informed by current circumstances."
“The call with Mr. Mulroney was made with that intention. We welcome the views and advice of informed Canadians such as Mr. Mulroney on these complex issues and regret that this message was not clearly communicated,” Mr. Bérubé said.
“There was no intention, nor was there any instruction from anyone, including the PMO, that Mr. Mulroney clear his public comments with the government.”
Shortly after Canada arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, China seized two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, in what analysts including Mr. Mulroney have called “hostage diplomacy.”
Mr. Saint-Jacques said the Prime Minister’s Office should call him directly if they have a problem with what he is saying. “Why don’t they pick up the phone? If they have some beef to raise with me, call me.”