Open this photo in gallery: Conservative MP and former party leader Andrew Scheer, seen here in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Sept. 21, 2023, tweeted a post resembling a wanted poster, with Bernadette Clement's picture and office phone number, claiming she had shut down debate on a bill that would help farmers.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Senator Bernadette Clement left her home fearing for her safety after receiving a threat she says followed a tweet by former Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer in the style of a wanted poster with her picture and office phone number.

Mr. Scheer’s post on X, formerly Twitter, urged people to call the Senator’s office and claimed she had shut down debate on a Conservative-backed bill that would help farmers get a carbon tax carve-out.

Senator Clement said his tweet prompted a stream of angry calls to her office, racist abuse online, and a threatening phone call from an unknown man saying he was coming to her house, which is being investigated by parliamentary security.

In a dramatic scene in the Senate on Tuesday evening, senators from different groups stood up to support Ms. Clement and to condemn Conservative conduct toward her and two other women senators.

Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain, the facilitator of the Independent Senators Group, raised a point of privilege with the Senate speaker about “attempts of intimidation.”

She said one Conservative senator shouted “fascists” at the independent senators, and there were attempts at bullying. Ms. Saint-Germain condemned the tweet by Mr. Scheer, which she said “resembled a “wanted” poster from the 1800s Wild West“ and “elicited high volumes of threatening phone calls and e-mails to these independent senators.”

“It got so out of control that one of our senators had serious reasons to fear for her physical safety and was forced to leave her private residence and spend her weekend elsewhere in a secure location,” she said. “It got so out of control that the Senate security team, together with local police, is still working on this case.”

Ms. Clement, who is Black and sits as an independent senator, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail, that after Mr. Scheer’s post on X, which was retweeted by some Conservative senators, she also became the target of vitriol online, including racist and misogynistic comments that she reported to X. They are being investigated by the social media platform, she said.

She said her local Cornwall police had been “excellent” when she reported the man’s threat to come to her home and the Parliamentary Protective Services are still investigating.

The onslaught was a result of her decision on Nov. 9 to call for an adjournment of debate in the Senate on a bill the Conservatives support, which would remove the federal carbon tax from propane and natural gas used on farms for grain drying, barn heating, and other purposes.

She told The Globe she wanted a halt to debate to give a chance for other senators, who were not in the chamber, to speak. But Conservatives believe she was trying to stall the passage of the bill.

Mr. Scheer’s tweet, posted last week when the Senate was not sitting, suggested she was working to help Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The tweet displayed photos of Ms. Clement and Quebec senator Chantal Peticlerc, who helped propose the adjournment motion, on a post that Ms. Clement says was designed, with ripped edges, to like a “wanted poster.”

“Call and ask these Trudeau Senators why they shut down debate on giving farmers a carbon tax carveout,” Mr. Scheer’s post said above their photos, with their office phone numbers and e-mail addresses underneath.

Ms. Clement said she decided to leave her house in Cornwall, where she was the town’s first Black mayor and her address was well-known, to stay in Ottawa, where her location was protected. She said she had also left her panic button in Ottawa, and is now carrying it with her.

Ms. Clement said she “froze” after the Conservative leader in the House, Don Plett, came over and berated her and two other senators, including Ms. Saint-Germain, on Nov. 9, after the adjournment was called.

“He stood over our desks in very close proximity. I felt the spittle landing on my laptop. He was yelling,” she told The Globe.

Mr. Plett’s spokeswoman said the Conservative leader had gone to speak to Ms. Saint-Germain after the surprise call for an adjournment, as he understood there had been an agreement to have a vote on the bill that day. Ms. Clement was sitting next to Ms. Saint-Germain and he was not leaning over her but against a table, she said.

“The debate over Bill C-234 on Nov. 9 got quite heated on all sides of the chamber,” Mr. Plett told The Globe. “My intentions were never meant to be mean-spirited. I recognize and understand what happened, and will address this in a fulsome manner on Thursday.”

Ms. Saint-Germain, facilitator of the Independent Group of Senators, told the Senate that a “line has been crossed” and called for action to be taken by the speaker.

She said there had been “physical and verbal threats, bullying and harassment experienced by members of our group and members of other groups that day by Conservative senators.”

“We are all here to act honourably. That is not done through intimidation, doxing and online lies,” she said. “We are not doing that when we shout and scream in this chamber across the aisle because a motion was moved that we disagree with.”

Independent senator Tony Dean told the Globe the Senate “was sending a clear signal that this aggressive form of politics is not going to be tolerated any more.”

Mr. Scheer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.