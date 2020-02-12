 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Senegal’s President meets with Trudeau, pledges to support Canada’s bid for UN Security Council seat

Mia Rabson
DAKAR, Senegal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Senegalese President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace, in Dakar, Senegal, on Feb. 12, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Senegalese President Macky Sall pledged to support Canada’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up the second part of his visit to Africa.

Speaking during a news conference at the presidential palace in Senegal’s capital Wednesday, Sall said it was “very easy” to root for Canada and that he would speak with his African counterparts to encourage them to cast their ballots for Canada when UN members vote in June.

Canada, Norway and Ireland are campaigning for two available seats at the powerful table at the UN. Trudeau has said winning the position for a two-year term would give Canada more influence on the world stage on such issues as peace, security and human rights.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau has spent several days in Africa partly to drum up votes from leaders across the continent for Canada’s campaign. He was previously in Ethiopia, where he met leaders attending an African Union summit before jetting to Kuwait to meet a group of Canadian sliders.

Prior to the news conference in Dakar, Trudeau and Sall greeted each other with big smiles and a hug and, after stopping to listen to an honour guard play their two national anthems, the pair walked part way toward the palace with their arms around each other’s backs.

The apparent ease in their relationship stood in contrast to many of Trudeau’s meetings with other African leaders over the weekend in Addis Ababa.

Sall nonetheless pushed back when asked during the news conference why homosexuality remains illegal in Senegal, saying the populace would reject any change to the law while denying homosexuals are discriminated against.

“These laws reflect the vision and our way of living,” he said in French. “This has nothing to do with being homophobic.”

For his part, Trudeau said he brings up human rights every chance he gets, but acknowledged “there is more work to do.”

Prior to meeting Sall, Trudeau visited Goree Island, which was once a slave-trading centre on the African coast. During the visit, the prime minister said the world needs to do more to prevent repeating the horrors of history.

Story continues below advertisement

He later told Sall that he would remember the visit to Goree Island for the rest of his life.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies