Time to kick renegade Tory MP Maxime Bernier out of caucus, Liberal MP urges

A Liberal MP is urging Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to kick Maxime Bernier out of caucus following a slew of what he calls “hateful attacks” on Twitter.
Arif Virani, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of heritage, says in a letter to Scheer that Bernier “has to go.”
In the letter, also posted on Twitter, Virani urges Scheer to remove Bernier “immediately” to ensure Canadians don’t come to the conclusion that Scheer accepts his “backward views.”
Virani calls it “extremely troubling” that Scheer did not denounce Bernier’s attack on Canadians after a string of tweets Sunday in which the Beauce MP criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for promoting “more diversity.”
He also makes mention of a Bernier tweet from Tuesday that references Liberal MP Iqra Khalid and a park in Winnipeg named after the founder of Pakistan.
Canada being subjected to “extreme Liberal multiculturalism,” Bernier wrote, comparing the dedication to the decision in Victoria to remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from outside city hall.
“While a statue of our country’s founder is being removed in one city, a park was recently named after Pakistan’s founder in another, in the presence of M-103 Liberal MP sponsor.”
Khalid was the sponsor of a controversial motion in the House of Commons denouncing “Islamophobia,” which quickly became a lightning rod for Opposition MPs who argued the motion represented an attack on freedom of speech.
“Pakistan independence from India led to 1M deaths,” Bernier continued.
Virani accused Bernier of staging “unacceptable” attacks on new Canadians and called multiculturalism “the furthest thing from partisan.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.