Trudeau announces $5-billion loan guarantee program for Indigenous communities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is offering $5-billion in loan guarantees to support Indigenous communities seeking ownership stakes in natural resource and energy projects.

Trudeau says the program will help Indigenous peoples receive a fair share in Canada’s economic growth.

The prime minister is in Saskatoon for the announcement, which was part of last week’s budget.

He says Ottawa is also promising to spend millions of more dollars to help Indigenous communities with housing and health-care needs.

The budget promises $390-million to renovate health facilities, including support for the Virtual Health Hub led by the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies.

The budget also includes $918-million for housing and infrastructure on Indigenous communities.