Trudeau announces new advisory committee aimed at promoting apprenticeships, skilled trades

Trudeau announces new advisory committee aimed at promoting apprenticeships, skilled trades

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the creation of a new advisory committee to help promote apprenticeships and skilled trades across Canada.

Trudeau made the announcement today before a roundtable meeting focused on promoting trades for women at the Nova Scotia Community College in Dartmouth, N.S.

The advisory committee is to lay the groundwork for a national campaign encouraging apprenticeships and promoting the skilled trades as a career.

It will lead consultations, explore partnerships and provide advice to the federal minister of employment, workforce development and labour.

Members named to the committee include Mandy Rennehan, founder and CEO of Freshco, Jamie McMillan, ironworker and founder of Kickass Careers, and Matt Wayland, executive assistant with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

The federal government announced $6-million over two years in the 2019 budget to create a national campaign to promote skilled trades to young people.

