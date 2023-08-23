Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as cabinet members look on during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown on Aug. 23, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his three-day cabinet retreat Wednesday acknowledging that Canada is facing a housing crisis but provided no timeline for a revamped federal plan to tackle the rising prices pushing Canadians to the brink.

At a press conference in Charlottetown on the last day of his government’s gathering, Mr. Trudeau said the government is looking at a variety of options and said provinces, cities, and the private and public sectors will have to play a role in addressing the housing crisis.

“The good news is, Canada has done this before. We have faced housing crises before in our history,” the Prime Minister said, pointing to the time periods after the Second World War and the Baby Boom.

“We have strong employment and there is a shortage of workers. We are short places to safely house these people. That’s the problem that we have to address, and we will do it in a collaborative and respectful manner, but it has to be concrete.”

In Charlottetown this week both Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Housing Minister Sean Fraser said the government will strongly consider putting a cap on the number of international students Canada accepts because the dramatic increase in their numbers is being linked to rising rents in cities with colleges and universities.

The number of international students in Canada has more than doubled under the Liberals from 352,325 in 2015 to 807,260 at the end of last year.

On Tuesday The Globe reported that Quebec would oppose any such cap. The Prime Minister played down the possible conflict at his Wednesday press conference, saying his government will work collaboratively and noting that Quebec has more affordable housing than other areas of Canada.

Mr. Trudeau repeatedly described the struggles people are facing to put a roof over their heads as a “crisis” and said inflation has given Canadians a “big kick in the teeth” but he announced no new policy on Wednesday and instead pointed to the work his government has already done, and promised more to come.

“We’re going to continue working hard and showing leadership to bring all sectors together and all orders of government,” he said.

A new Leger poll suggests 40 per cent of Canadians think Mr. Trudeau’s government is to blame for the country’s housing crisis, compared to 32 per cent who blame provincial governments. Just 6 per cent of those polled felt their municipal government was to blame and another 22 per cent said they were not sure.

Leger surveyed 1,537 people online between Aug. 18 and 20.

Innovation Minister François Philippe Champagne told reporters the government will take action but was unable to say when Canadians struggling to make ends meet would see that action.

“The priorities of the government are those of Canadians,” he said point to housing and cost of living as the top issues.

Two of the authors of a new report that outlines steps the government could take right now to quickly increase supply of housing while also making longer term changes presented to the federal cabinet behind closed doors on Tuesday.

One of the authors, Tim Richter, described the housing affordability crisis as a “Gordian knot,” saying that because all three levels of government and the public and private sectors all have a role to play, the response required is complex.

Mr. Richter, who is also the president and CEO of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, spoke with reporters after the private briefing. He said the federal government could have an immediate impact on the housing market, for example, by removing the federal share of HST from purpose-built rental housing to incentivize construction, He said Ottawa should also rollout a new homelessness prevention and housing benefit that would prevent people from losing their houses due to rising rents.