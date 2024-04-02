Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $6-billion federal housing program to fund provinces and territories that commit to specific actions to increase housing supply.

Mr. Trudeau’s announcement in Halifax Tuesday comes two weeks before his government’s federal budget, set for release on April 16.

The $6-billion in funding is targeted at building critical housing infrastructure including water, wastewater, storm water and solid-waste infrastructure to support the construction of more homes, with $5-billion of that available to provinces and territories that agree to a series of commitments.

They include requiring municipalities to adopt four units as-of-right and allow such “missing middle” homes as duplexes, triplexes and townhouses.

Another required commitment is to implement a three-year freeze on increasing development charges from April 2 levels for municipalities with a population greater than 300,000.

The other actions include adopting forthcoming changes to the National Building Code to support more accessible, affordable and climate-friendly housing options, and implementing measures from the Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights and renters’ bill of rights.

The Prime Minister recently announced the renters’ bill of rights – a measure developed with provinces and territories that would require landlords to disclose a clear history of apartment pricing and create a countrywide standard lease agreement.

Provinces have until Jan. 1, 2025 to secure an agreement, while territories have until April 1, 2025.

A statement in the plan says, without elaborating, that if a province or territory does not secure an agreement by their respective deadline, their funding allocation will be transferred to the municipal stream.

Mr. Trudeau also said that the new measures will include adding $400-million to the existing Housing Accelerator Fund program, which provides federal funding to create a greater supply of affordable housing.

That funding, said the statement, will fast track an additional 12,000 new homes over three years.

The statement noted there is now $4.4-billion in the fund, which has supported 179 agreements across Canada.