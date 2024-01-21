Open this photo in gallery: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on stage during a Tamil Heritage Month event in Laval, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2024.EVAN BUHLER/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will focus on uniting and motivating his team this week as his minority Liberals try to chart a comeback amid stubbornly low popularity and with just 12 months to go before an election year.

Mr. Trudeau gathered with his cabinet in Montreal on Sunday for the start of a three-day retreat. The Liberals are looking to regroup after a rocky 2023 in which the party and Prime Minister saw their public opinion polling numbers slide dramatically against the Conservatives and as the government’s own MPs said it was slow to respond to the affordability and housing crises that were gripping Canadians.

Immediately after his meeting with his senior team, the Prime Minister will head to Ottawa to meet with his entire caucus before the House of Commons returns for the winter sitting a week from Monday.

After a year in which the government struggled to set its own agenda, a senior government source said the Liberals are working on avoiding a repeat this year. Last year they acknowledged they too often allowed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to shape the issues and the government was left to respond and react.

The source said this cabinet retreat will be markedly different from the last one in August in which the Liberals belatedly acknowledged the housing crisis but pushed off any policy announcements until the fall. This week, they said will feature announcements addressing key concerns, like affordability. The government will also make an announcement to address auto-thefts, which have risen dramatically.

The source said the minority Liberals are seized with sharpening their message and presenting Canadians with a clear vision that explains what the government is doing and what it wants to do next. They acknowledged that vision has been lacking.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official because they were not authorized to disclose the internal planning.

Mr. Trudeau’s personal popularity among voters trails Mr. Poilievre according to tracking from both Nanos Research and Abacus Data. The Liberals are also trailing the Tories by 12 points in Nanos surveys and 17 points in Abacus polls. But the Prime Minister is contending with one less headwind than he was midway through last year: discontent and panic among his own caucus has cooled.

By the end of the fall sitting Liberal MPs said they had been buoyed by the Prime Minister’s performance in the House of Commons and felt that the government was now seized with the issues that were most pressing to Canadians. That sense was reaffirmed this week by two MPs, who told The Globe they also feel that Mr. Trudeau has sharpened his attacks on the Conservative Leader and shown more energy in recent months, according to two MPs who spoke with The Globe this week.

The Globe is not identifying the Liberals, who were not authorized to discuss the internal party issues.

The change in mood is in part attributed to a shift in perspective, said the Prime Minister’s former director of research and advertising and now chief strategy officer at Pollara, Dan Arnold.

“It’s scarier when the quicksand is at your knees and you’re sinking than when it’s at your waist, and you’ve stopped sinking, and Liberals have stopped sinking” Mr. Arnold said.

“MPs are not panicking as much. They’re trying to figure out how to pull themselves out of the quicksand.”

He said Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet will likely spend the retreat figuring out what pieces they need to put in place to make a comeback possible in 2024, that includes hammering out the key planks of the budget and figuring out what more the government can do to address the housing shortage.

But he cautioned that much of what needs to change is out of the government’s control. For the Liberals to be competitive in the next election, Mr. Arnold said the economic malaise in the country needs to lessen, likely meaning interest rates would go down and inflation would slow.

The chief economists of Canada’s largest banks are widely expecting the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates this year but when and how deep those cuts are made is unclear. The latest Statistics Canada data shows inflation ticked up last month.

“The path to Liberals getting re-elected is a better economy and fear of the opposition,” Mr. Arnold said, adding the government has work to do on both those fronts. But if the Prime Minister thought the task ahead was impossible, he wouldn’t be staying on as leader, Mr. Arnold said.

The cabinet retreat will largely focus on affordability, middle class issues and housing, but it will also hear from a panel on the looming U.S. election and the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Arnold said it’s important for the Liberals to get those policies in place now in order to make the most of an improved economic picture when it materializes.

The government’s renewed focus on the middle class and pledge of improved communications signals that they know they weren’t on their game in 2023, said Scott Reid, who was previously prime minister Paul Martin’s director of communications.

“They’re telegraphing a back to basics, which to me sounds like something of a concession that they have drifted off lane for a bit,” said Mr. Reid, with the strategy and communications firm Feschuk. Reid.

He said the expectations the government is setting for itself suggest a desire to get back to the core middle class appeal that won Mr. Trudeau his first mandate in 2023. Doing that eight years into government though is much more challenging when events like the Israel-Hamas war and the American election can quickly take over a Prime Minister’s focus.

Another item pulling the government away from the middle of the political spectrum is the deal with the NDP to keep them in power, said Mr. Reid. While it crucially bought the Liberals time, with the minority government now expected to last its entire mandate, it also shifted the government’s policy focus away from middle class priorities and towards policies directed at lower income Canadians.

Political commentator Amanda Alvaro, who has previously volunteered for Mr. Trudeau, said the government has an uphill battle ahead of it but she takes as a good sign that Mr. Trudeau added two outsiders to senior positions on his team.

In December, Max Valiquette became his executive director of communications and this month Supriya Dwivedi joined as a senior adviser. Mr. Valiquette came from the private sector where he worked in advertising and marketing and Ms. Dwivedi most recently worked at the Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy.

This year, Ms. Alvaro said the Liberals will need to show more message discipline and avoid the mixed messages sent on issues like the Prime Minister’s New Year’s vacation and the government’s position on the Israel-Hamas war.

Beyond the government, Ms. Alvaro said the Liberal Party also has work to do, namely in countering Conservative ads which so far have gone unchallenged.

“The party in particular, needs to start putting their foot on the pedal, when it comes to advertising,” Ms. Alvaro said.