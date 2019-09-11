 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau makes Vancouver first stop of election campaign, setting stage for race in B.C.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau makes Vancouver first stop of election campaign, setting stage for race in B.C.

Michelle Zilio Parliamentary affairs reporter
Vancouver
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Justin Trudeau embraces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, Sept. 11, 2019.

STRINGER/Reuters

Justin Trudeau took the Liberal campaign to Vancouver on Wednesday, marking his first stop on the party’s election tour and setting the tone for a high-stakes race in British Columbia.

Mr. Trudeau led a rally for Tamara Taggart, a former television news anchor running for the Liberals in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway, on Wednesday night. Hundreds of people chanted “Justin, Justin, Justin!” as the he entered the packed hall at the Italian cultural centre to the newly announced Liberal campaign theme song One Hand Up, by Canadian band the Strumbellas.

“It just felt right that four years ago we launched our campaign right here in Vancouver and today, tonight, we’re back to share our plan to keep Canada moving forward and kick things off with a bang right here in Vancouver Kingsway,” an energetic Mr. Trudeau told the crowd.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals won 17 of 42 seats in British Columbia – mostly in the Lower Mainland – in the 2015 election and are hoping for another strong performance when Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21.

But the political dynamic in the province has changed, especially in the Lower Mainland where Mr. Trudeau’s former justice minister and attorney-general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, is seeking re-election as an Independent – not under the Liberal Party banner.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promotes national pharmacare, extending public health care in campaign launch

Conservatives attempt to attract new voters by pledging to make life more affordable as party launches election campaign

Green Party launches campaign on climate emergency, but fumbles sticky topics

Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet in February after what she described as months of political pressure from officials in the Prime Minister’s Office to shelve the criminal prosecution of Montreal-based engineering firm, SNC Lavalin Inc. The issue eventually led Mr. Trudeau to expel Ms. Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus in April.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that the RCMP met with her in Vancouver on Tuesday to discuss political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. News of the interview came after The Globe reported that the RCMP’s probe into potential obstruction of justice in the SNC-Lavalin matter has been stymied by the federal government’s refusal to lift cabinet confidentiality.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday before he departed for Vancouver, Mr. Trudeau was asked whether he started his tour in Vancouver because of its proximity to Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s riding. Mr. Trudeau did not acknowledge his former minister, instead pointing out that he also launched his campaign in Vancouver in 2015.

The Liberals will also be fighting to maintain their presence in the Lower Mainland battleground ridings, through which the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline would run. The government purchased the Kinder Morgan pipeline and expansion project for $4.5-billion last year, reigniting concerns about the risks the pipeline expansion poses to British Columbia’s coastal waters.

Construction on the expansion is to restart this fall after it was stalled when the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the federal permit August of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Anti-pipeline protesters lined up along the street leading into the Italian cultural centre in Vancouver on Wednesday night, with signs reading “stop the pipeline.” Mr. Trudeau was also briefly heckled by a man decrying the government’s climate policies during his rally, but the protester was drowned out by loud cheers from Liberal supporters.

Mr. Trudeau will be in Victoria on Thursday morning to make an announcement and take questions from reporters. He will then head to Kamloops to attend an event with Liberal candidate Terry Lake and end his day in Edmonton at another rally.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter