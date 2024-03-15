Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a bilateral meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal on March 15.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ruling out Quebec’s request for full control over immigration, but says his government is willing to provide more resources to deal with the impacts of temporary immigrants to the province.

“No, we will not be providing more powers over immigration to Quebec,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference Friday following a meeting in Montreal with Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

“Quebec already has more power over immigration than any other province because it’s very important to protect the French language,” he said.

The prime minister said there has been pressure on Quebec’s budget, and also in other areas of provincial operation such as health care and education.

“That’s why we’re here, working for Quebec to make sure we acknowledge what they are doing and try to remove some of that pressure through compensation,” he said.

“We’ll be talking more clearly about numbers at a working meeting.”

Mr. Legault said, following the meeting, that he isn’t giving up.

“I won’t stop asking for all the powers in immigration,” the premier told a news conference.

“Quebec is a nation and when you have 528,000 people coming to Quebec with 30 per cent or more not speaking French, many of them in Montreal, it has an impact, a clear impact.”

To protect Quebec’s language, nation, identity and culture, the province needs the powers on immigration.

Mr. Legault said his fellow premiers are grappling with the issues of how newcomers affect housing, health care and education. “But in Quebec, we add language.”

Mr. Legault did say that he and Mr. Trudeau agreed to give a strong mandate to “important people working within our teams” to find a solution to key issues that they discussed.

Quebec already controls the number of economic immigrants to the province, but it shares responsibility with Ottawa over refugees and newcomers who arrive through the family reunification stream.

On Thursday, Mr. Legault told the National Assembly that he would seek to have Quebec take full control of immigration during his meeting with Mr. Trudeau.

The Quebec premier has previously expressed concerns about immigration-related pressures on his province.

In a January letter to Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Legault wrote that the federal government needed to slow the “excessive number” of asylum seekers entering his province given that it was nearing a “breaking point.”

Mr. Legault wrote that ”the situation has become unsustainable.”

Mr. Trudeau said Friday that his government has had to deal with the issue of increasing numbers of temporary immigrants in Quebec and elsewhere in recent years.

He noted that his government has taken actions taken on international students and asylum seekers, and that there are conversations to be had about temporary workers.

“As we are doing right across Canada, we are very happy to work with the government of Quebec, to recognize that those issues exist and realize that Quebec is doing more than its fair share,” he said.

With a file from The Canadian Press.