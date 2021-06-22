 Skip to main content
Trudeau tells Canadians Parliament is dysfunctional, fueling speculation of possible election

Stephanie Taylor
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on June 22, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is painting Parliament as a place of “toxicity” and “obstructionism” to his minority government’s agenda, fuelling growing speculation of a possible election call later this year.

The Liberal’s budget implementation bill is among the pieces of legislation being debated in the House of Commons, which is set to break for summer on Wednesday.

With time ticking on getting outstanding bills passed, Trudeau and his ministers have been calling out Opposition Conservatives for using procedural tactics to delay votes from happening.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said his government’s push to ban conversion therapy and enshrine Canada’s goal to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century – both introduced last fall – can happen with the help of the Bloc Quebecois and NDP.

The prime minister said he welcomes parliamentary scrutiny of the government’s work, but found it troubling to see opposition MPs bring the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada to be publicly shamed before the House of Commons using parliamentary rules for a failure to release information.

Conservatives say the agency needs to spill on why two scientists were escorted from Canada’s highest security laboratory in Winnipeg two years ago and eventually fired, flagging potential security concerns involving China.

But Trudeau says the recent admonishment of PHAC president Iain Stewart, who has steered the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, was done for “purely partisan political purposes.”

“We have seen a level of obstructionism and toxicity in the house that is of real concern,” Trudeau said outside of the steps of Rideau Cottage, where he’s quarantining under COVID-19 rules after a trip to Europe to attend international meetings.

Inside the House, one of the government’s own echoed the conundrum the moment has created for opposition parties and political pundits alike.

“One of the undoubtable problems with a minority Parliament is you never quite know when that election might come,” said Ontario MP and House regular Mark Gerretsen.

“Whether the rumours are true or not, two years certainly is, by conventional wisdom, on par for the standard length of a minority Parliament.”

October will mark two years since Trudeau was re-elected to power after first forming a majority government in 2015.

In a late-night session of Monday’s sitting of the House, the Liberals proposed changes to Canada’s Broadcasting Act was adopted at third reading to be sent to the Senate.

Conservative MPs been vehemently opposed to Bill C-10 and voted against it, saying it gives the government powers to regulate Canadians’ social media and it’s an attack on free speech.

“If this controversial bill is adopted, a Conservative government will stand up for Canadians and repeal this deeply flawed legislation,” Alain Rayes, the party’s critic for heritage, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Only Canada’s Conservatives will keep on fighting for the freedoms of Canadians.”

Another vote facing parliamentarians is a proposed ban on the widely condemned practice of trying to change someone’s LGBTQ identity to heterosexual, which the Liberal government reintroduced last fall after proroguing Parliament last summer.

Some Conservative MPs have rallied against the government’s definition of conversion therapy, saying that it goes beyond simply criminalizing the coercive practice, but infringes on people’s ability to speak freely and seek help on sex and gender issues.

Despite concerns from some on his backbench, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will vote in favour of the conversion therapy ban, his press secretary confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

