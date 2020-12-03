 Skip to main content

Trudeau tells United Nations that fight against COVID-19 doesn’t end with vaccine distribution

Mike Blanchfield
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this image made from UNTV video, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during a UN General Assembly's special session, on Dec. 3, 2020.

The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the United Nations General Assembly that the world’s fight against COVID-19 doesn’t end with the successful distribution of a vaccine.

Trudeau said Thursday the wide inequality between rich and poor countries, which has been made worse by the pandemic, also needs to be dealt with in a co-ordinated way.

Poor countries haven’t been able to increase spending the way developed countries have to blunt the economic hardship the pandemic has caused their citizens, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course, our collaboration can’t end at distributing a vaccine. The pandemic has taught us difficult lessons about inequality, both at home and between countries,” the prime minister said Thursday in a recorded video address to more than 100 world leaders and officials during a special session of the assembly on the recovery from COVID-19.

Advanced economies have spent more than 20 per cent of their GDP to support their citizens during the pandemic and developing economies spent eight per cent. “While for the poorest economies, that number was just two per cent,” Trudeau said.

The two-day UN session kicks off as the race to develop a pandemic-ending vaccine is heating up, amid calls for equitable early distribution of the doses.

“We stand ready to work with our partners, and to help countries deal with unsustainable debt, recover and rebuild from this global crisis. We cannot let the most vulnerable be left behind,” Trudeau said. “The pandemic has widened inequities and exacerbated humanitarian situations.”

He noted Canada’s contributions to the international efforts to distribute vaccines to poorer parts of the world, reiterating one of his core messages that for COVID-19 to be completely controlled, it must be defeated everywhere.

Trudeau was to join British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, who are also addressing the special session.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies