Trudeau to speak with Macron amid criticism over his response to recent attacks in France

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Nov. 3, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron today after criticism in both Canada and France that he has not done enough to defend free expression in response to extremist violence there.

The conversation comes one week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The incident marked the third gruesome attack in five weeks that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, amid a growing furor over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were republished by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau waited more than a week after the Oct. 16 beheading of a French school teacher before expressing solidarity with France, and hedged his condemnation of last week’s knife attack by stressing that free speech has its limits.

That drew backlash from media in France and in Quebec, where politicians' unequivocal denunciations prompted a thank-you call Tuesday from Macron to Premier Francois Legault.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says today’s conversation between Trudeau and Macron kicks off a necessary healing process, but fears it may come off as insincere.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet blasted Justin Trudeau on Monday, saying the prime minister's response to attacks in France that authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists does not go far enough. The comments represented Blanchet's latest effort to draw a line separating his party's values from those of the Trudeau Liberals, particularly on the fraught ground of free speech. The Canadian Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.