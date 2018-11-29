 Skip to main content

Politics Trudeau, Ukrainian President discuss pressing Russia to de-escalate aggression ahead of G20 summit

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trudeau, Ukrainian President discuss pressing Russia to de-escalate aggression ahead of G20 summit

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
The Canadian Press
Comments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko are looking to lean on other like-minded leaders to press Russia to de-escalate aggression and avoid “provocative acts.”

The two leaders, who spoke by phone today ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, discussed Russia’s actions in the Strait of Kerch on Monday that resulted in the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office also says Trudeau communicated Canada’s “steadfast support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the call.

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has also spoken to her Ukrainian counterpart, and has been in close contact with other G7 countries on the issue.

She says Ukraine is expected to be raised at a NATO foreign-ministers’ summit in Brussels next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump also announced today he was cancelling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian vessels as a source of tension in a relationship.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019