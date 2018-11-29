Trudeau, Ukrainian President discuss pressing Russia to de-escalate aggression ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko are looking to lean on other like-minded leaders to press Russia to de-escalate aggression and avoid “provocative acts.”
The two leaders, who spoke by phone today ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, discussed Russia’s actions in the Strait of Kerch on Monday that resulted in the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office also says Trudeau communicated Canada’s “steadfast support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the call.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she has also spoken to her Ukrainian counterpart, and has been in close contact with other G7 countries on the issue.
She says Ukraine is expected to be raised at a NATO foreign-ministers’ summit in Brussels next week.
U.S. President Donald Trump also announced today he was cancelling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian vessels as a source of tension in a relationship.
