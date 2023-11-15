Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while speaking about the Israel-Hamas war during a news conference in B.C. on Nov. 14, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media after he called on Israel to exercise “maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas.

Mr. Netanyahu said in a Tuesday posting on X, formerly Twitter, that tagged Mr. Trudeau that the “forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.”

He added: “It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.”

Mr. Netanyahu appeared to be responding to comments made by Mr. Trudeau during a news conference in the Vancouver region on Tuesday.

Ahead of an announcement in Maple Ridge, Mr. Trudeau said the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering in and around Gaza’s largest medical centre, the Shifa hospital.

The hospital was the focus of a raid by Israeli forces Wednesday amid accusations that Hamas is operating from tunnels beneath the complex. Hospital officials and Hamas, the Islamist militant group that is the de facto government of the Gaza Strip, have denied the claim.

“I have been clear the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“I urge the government is Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV, on social media. We’re hearing the testimony of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents. The world is witnessing this, the killing of women and children, of babies. This has to stop.”

Mr. Trudeau noted that Canada has been calling for a sustained humanitarian pause, and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

At the same time, Mr. Trudeau criticized Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Canada, the United States and many other countries.

“Hamas needs to stop using Palestinians as human shields. They need to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally,” he said. “Right now, we need the violence to stop, urgently, so that Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water, so that all hostages can be released, so that all Canadians and other nationals can leave Gaza.”

Asked about Mr. Netanyahu’s post, Mohammad Hussain, a press secretary for Mr. Trudeau, said Wednesday there were no additional comments beyond the Prime Minister’s remarks at his media availability in British Columbia. Mr. Trudeau is en route to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders’ meeting.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, was also critical of Mr. Trudeau’s remarks.

“Hamas launched this war, Hamas hides in civilian buildings and Hamas abuses Gazans as human shields,” Mr. Lapid wrote in his own posting on X. “If Canada ever found itself under a sustained and brutal attack like the one we face now, you would find Israel by your side. We expect the same support.”

Former Liberal MP Michael Levitt, who resigned his seat in 2020 to take a job with as president and CEO of the Canadian Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies, also took issue with Mr. Trudeau’s remarks.

“On the same day our American allies released intelligence confirming Hamas’ use of Al-Shifa hospital as a military command and control centre, the Prime Minister’s reckless accusations against Israel are deeply disconcerting,” he wrote on X.

Uthman Quick, director of communications for the National Council of Canadian Muslims said “while Canada must do more, this was an important statement by the Prime Minister.”

“The way that Netanyahu is responding to this statement – in raising concerns about the death of babies in hospitals – tells you everything you need to know about our need to stand far more clearly as a country,” he said. “Canada must stand for justice and call for a ceasefire.”

Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, also said that Mr. Trudeau’s comment could fuel antisemitism in Canada and said in an interview that “the blood of dead babies - Israeli and Palestinian - is on Hamas.”

“If Canada wants to contribute to the goal of sustainable peace, it will stand firmly with Israel as it toils to remove the murderous Hamas regime from Gaza. Anything less condemns the region to perpetual suffering for all,” he added.

Tamara Gottlieb, a board member of Allied Voices for Israel, a group working to combat antisemitism on campuses, said Trudeau’s comments were “an outrageous interpretation of the facts on the ground.”

She said the Prime Minister is choosing to “willfully ignore the fact that the hospital served as an underground weaponry storage unit and missile centre.”

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, said there is a “stark uptick in antisemitic hate crimes across the country.”

“As Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has a duty to de-escalate the violent threats facing Canadian Jewry and must not allow his government to become a primary source of inflammatory disinformation,” he said. “His recent remarks failed in that regard.”