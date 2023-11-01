Two Russian-Canadians have been charged in connection with what U.S. prosecutors allege was a conspiracy to skirt sanctions and procure parts vital to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Nikolay Goltsev, 37, and Kristina Puzyreva, 32, both of Montreal, were arrested in Manhattan Tuesday during a trip to New York to visit Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 52, a Brooklyn resident and co-defendant.

“As alleged, the defendants evaded sanctions, shipping equipment to Russia vital for their precision-guided weapons systems, some of which has been used on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

More to come.