Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser rises during question period in the House of Commons, on Dec. 6, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government will allow Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression in their country to come to Canada on a temporary basis for three years while they decide their next steps.

Initially, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Ukrainians would be allowed to stay temporarily for two years before deciding whether to apply to stay permanently.

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.