Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis unsurprised by racist slurs aimed at her during debate

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis makes her opening statement at the start of the French leadership debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis says racial slurs directed at her during an online debate last night are not surprising.

Lewis, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan were debating B.C.-related issues when the slurs appeared in the chat box of the video conferencing program organizers used.

Lewis is the first Black candidate to run for the Conservative leadership and says she has encountered racist people during the campaign.

But she says the support from Conservatives across the country proves racist behaviour isn’t acceptable in the party.

The comments weren’t mentioned by the candidates or moderator during the event but screenshots of them circulated online after they were removed.

Voting is now underway in the race and the mail-in ballots are due back by Aug. 21, with a winner expected to be announced the week after.

