Western countries, NATO, condemn Beijing for global cyberattacks

Canada has joined the United States and other allies, including NATO, to collectively condemn China for masterminding a sophisticated cyberhack of Microsoft services in early 2021 – but they stopped short imposing sanctions against Beijing.

The broad coalition of allies that include the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and, New Zealand, Japan and NATO, says state actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China [PRC] were responsible for gaining access to computer networks around the world via Microsoft Exchange services.

Western governments said Monday they are highly confident that cyberactors under the control of China’s Ministry of State Security breached the security of Microsoft Exchange, affecting 400,000 servers worldwide. The breach was discovered in early March.

“This activity put several thousand Canadian entities at risk – a risk that persists in some cases even when patches from Microsoft have been applied,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement Monday. “Canada is confident that the PRC’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) is responsible for the widespread compromising of the exchange servers.”

Mr. Garneau said several cybergroups from China are believed to have taken part in the operation, including Advanced Persistent Threat Group 40 (APT 40), which he said consists of elements of the Minister of State Security’s Hainan State Security Department. He revealed that the same group had targeted key Canadian sectors in the past.

“This group’s cyberactivities targeted critical research in Canada’s defence, ocean technologies and biopharmaceutical sectors in separate malicious cybercampaigns in 2017 and 2018,” he said. “These actors are highly sophisticated and have demonstrated an ability to achieve sustained, covert access to Canadian and allied networks beyond the compromising of Microsoft exchange servers.”

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment.

Canada has become more willing to be critical of China in recent months on the genocide committed against Muslim Uyghurs, and the brutal crackdown in Hong Kong, despite concerns about Beijing’s imprisonment of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that western nations are holding Beijing “accountable for its pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behaviour” in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to “our economic and national security.” He accused China’s Ministry of State Security of fostering an “ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain.”

Although the coalition did not impose sanctions on China, the U.S. Justice Department said four Chinese nationals – three security officials and one contract hacker – were charged in a global hacking campaign aimed at dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad. The activities took place between 2011 and 2018, and focused on information that would significantly benefit Chinese companies and businesses,

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization also joined in the condemnation – the first time that the NATO military alliance founded in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union, has signed onto a formal condemnation of China’s cyberactivities.

“We call on all states, including China, to uphold their international commitments and obligations and to act responsibly in the international system, including in cyberspace,” according to a NATO statement.

The U.S. government’s said the hack compromised U.S. federal agencies and “critical infrastructure” in a sophisticated attack that was hard to detect and will be difficult to undo. The operation specifically exploited weaknesses in Microsoft’s exchange program, a common e-mail software.

U.S. security and intelligence agencies will outline more than 50 techniques and procedures that “China state-sponsored actors” use in targeting U.S. networks, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Chinese state-sponsored cyberactors consistently scan target networks for critical and high vulnerabilities within days of the vulnerability’s public disclosure, the 31-page U.S. cyber security advisory seen by Reuters says.

The United States and China have already been at loggerheads over trade, China’s military buildup, a crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, treatment of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region and aggression in the South China Sea.

On Friday, the Biden administration issued an advisory to warn U.S. businesses about risks to their operations and activities in Hong Kong after China’s imposition of a new national security law there last year.

- With files from Reuters