Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

270 Highland Ave., Oshawa, Ont.

Asking price: $699,900 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $730,000 (September, 2022)

Previous selling price: $400,000 (November, 2017)

Taxes: $3,778 (2022)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Dominika Stollar, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

A remodelled kitchen with stone and ceramic finishes.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

To drive interest in this two-bedroom bungalow, agent Dominika Stollar staged the newly renovated interiors and set an attractively low price of $699,900.

“Two weeks at that time was the average days on market in Oshawa, but my clients were serious about selling, so we wanted to position ourselves as the better option out of other properties available,” said Ms. Stollar.

“There was another property listed at the same price, but it was not as updated, so we wanted to be competitive right off the bat and priced it at the same price point.”

Three buyers ended up fighting over the home, and one eventually produced the most robust offer at $730,000.

“We had showings booked within in an hour of the property going live on MLS, and within 12 hours, we had our first offer,” Ms. Stollar said.

“It sold really quickly for over asking, so that’s always the best-case scenario.”

What they got

The home has updated hardwood flooring.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This 69-year-old bungalow has 862 square feet of living space with updated hardwood flooring, two bathrooms and a remodelled kitchen with stone and ceramic finishes.

There are traditional living and dining areas, plus a newly finished recreation space with an electric fireplace and guest bedroom downstairs.

Other recent updates include the windows, roofing, and operating systems, as well as a deck outside one bedroom and fencing on the 42-by 122-foot corner lot.

The driveway can fit three vehicles.

The property closed on November 30.

The agent’s take

“The sellers did a ton of work, so the property presented really well,” said Ms. Stollar.

“It’s an established Oshawa neighbourhood close to the 401 [highway], and relatively close to the hospitals and downtown core. But it is quiet with schools and parks nearby.”