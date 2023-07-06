Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

315 Lakebreeze Dr. No. 4F, Newcastle, Ont.

Asking price: $979,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1.315-million (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $860,000 (July, 2020); $731,171 (February, 2019)

Taxes: $6,601 (2022)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Eddie Harnick, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Quartz countertops, an island and stainless-steel appliances are featured in the kitchen.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

About 85 kilometres east of downtown Toronto, this 1,782-square-foot townhouse is part of a master-planned community and one of 14 stacked units with a bungalow-style plan and a south-facing patio facing Lake Ontario. The unconventional layout was one reason that more than 85 potential buyers visited the space over a week in April.

“These units are few and far between,” said agent Eddie Harnick. “I’m not sure of any unit similar to this, other than in the Port of Newcastle.”

“There are no stairs in this condo townhouse – I’ve sold others within the complex with stairs or private elevators – so this is certainly sought after by people in their retirement years and buyers with some physical ailments … but who are looking for luxury living space and want to look out over the water.”

Similar ground-floor models have fetched two to three offers, but this one had six bids and sold for $1.315-million, or $336,000 over the asking price.

“This unit was the most upgraded of the bungalow units that have come to market, and it certainly had the highest amount of offers on it,” said Ms. Harnick.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The principal room is enhanced by wainscotting and a gas fireplace.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This five-year-old unit is in one of seven buildings each having six suites. It has a street-level entrance, 10-foot ceilings and interior access to a double garage.

Wainscotting and a gas fireplace enhance the principal room. Quartz countertops, an island and stainless-steel appliances complete the kitchen.

There is a den, two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $682 include access to a large clubhouse with a pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Monthly fees of $682 include access to a large clubhouse with a pool.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It had custom built-ins throughout, the kitchen had been upgraded with marble backsplashes, there was a coffee station added, and [the sellers] added electric window coverings, so everything that could be done was done,” Ms. Harnick said.

“And it has a storage locker contained inside the garage that no other units have, other than the bungalow units.”