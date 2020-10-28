 Skip to main content
Done Deal

House in hot Montreal suburban market sells quickly

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Heritage

5772 Ferncroft St., Montreal

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $1,994,500

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $792,500 (2006)

Taxes: $15,964 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Béatrice Baudinet, Royal LePage Heritage

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The circular staircase is a focal point of the interior.

Royal LePage Heritage

Located in an affluent suburb of Montreal, this roomy 3,000-square-foot detached home took only five days to sell. Hampstead, a planned municipality with meandering streets laid out according to “garden city” principles, is a hot real estate market these days.

“There’s huge demand but not many houses that come on the market,” said real estate agent Béatrice Baudinet. The house on Ferncroft got a lot of visits and several offers, she said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The almost 60-year-old house has seen extensive upgrades recently.

Royal LePage Heritage

This four-bedroom, two-storey home, with built-in two-car garage is tucked away in a quiet corner of Hampstead. A central focal point inside is the circular staircase.

Story continues below advertisement

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Although close to 60 years old, the house has had extensive upgrades in recent years.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Royal LePage Heritage

“The selling price is considered a very good price for this neighbourhood,” Ms. Baudinet said. “There are many young couples with children or a child on the way who are drawn by the good schools and Hampstead’s excellent reputation.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies