House in hot Montreal suburban market sells quickly

5772 Ferncroft St., Montreal

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $1,994,500

Previous selling price: $792,500 (2006)

Taxes: $15,964 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Béatrice Baudinet, Royal LePage Heritage

The action

The circular staircase is a focal point of the interior.

Located in an affluent suburb of Montreal, this roomy 3,000-square-foot detached home took only five days to sell. Hampstead, a planned municipality with meandering streets laid out according to “garden city” principles, is a hot real estate market these days.

“There’s huge demand but not many houses that come on the market,” said real estate agent Béatrice Baudinet. The house on Ferncroft got a lot of visits and several offers, she said.

What they got

The almost 60-year-old house has seen extensive upgrades recently.

This four-bedroom, two-storey home, with built-in two-car garage is tucked away in a quiet corner of Hampstead. A central focal point inside is the circular staircase.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Although close to 60 years old, the house has had extensive upgrades in recent years.

The agent’s take

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

“The selling price is considered a very good price for this neighbourhood,” Ms. Baudinet said. “There are many young couples with children or a child on the way who are drawn by the good schools and Hampstead’s excellent reputation.”

