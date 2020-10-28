House in hot Montreal suburban market sells quickly

5772 Ferncroft St., Montreal
Asking price: $1,995,000
Selling price: $1,994,500
Previous selling price: $792,500 (2006)
Taxes: $15,964 (2020)
Days on the market: Five
Listing agent: Béatrice Baudinet, Royal LePage Heritage
The action
Located in an affluent suburb of Montreal, this roomy 3,000-square-foot detached home took only five days to sell. Hampstead, a planned municipality with meandering streets laid out according to “garden city” principles, is a hot real estate market these days.
“There’s huge demand but not many houses that come on the market,” said real estate agent Béatrice Baudinet. The house on Ferncroft got a lot of visits and several offers, she said.
What they got
This four-bedroom, two-storey home, with built-in two-car garage is tucked away in a quiet corner of Hampstead. A central focal point inside is the circular staircase.
The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Although close to 60 years old, the house has had extensive upgrades in recent years.
The agent’s take
“The selling price is considered a very good price for this neighbourhood,” Ms. Baudinet said. “There are many young couples with children or a child on the way who are drawn by the good schools and Hampstead’s excellent reputation.”
