No lake frontage hampers luxury Quebec estate sale

Open this photo in gallery Profusion Immobilier Inc.

162 Chemin Owl’s Head, Potton Township, Que.

Asking price: $3,998,000

Selling price: $3,700,500

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $10,272 (2020)

Days on the market: 216

Listing agent: Carl-Rémillard Fontaine, Profusion Immobilier Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are two stone fireplaces and a living-room with a cathedral ceiling. Profusion Immobilier Inc.

Properties in this price range normally take longer to sell than what would be expected for more popularly priced houses, listing agent Carl-Rémillard Fontaine said. Added to that is the fact that the house is not on a lake, he said.

“Usually, a luxury house that does not offer location on the waterfront requires a longer wait since most buyers at this price level are looking for something by the water.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The 12-year-old country house offers seclusion and privacy. Profusion Immobilier Inc.

Located in the Eastern Townships about 120 kilometres southeast of Montreal, this country estate is tucked away on 33 acres of forest not far from the border with Vermont and close to the Owl’s Head ski hill.

The 12-year-old, four-bedroom country house features generous fenestration, two stone fireplaces and a living-room with a cathedral ceiling. The house is at the end of a snaking private road, offering seclusion and privacy.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There are four bedrooms. Profusion Immobilier Inc.

“We’ve seen a heightened demand for these types of properties since the start of the pandemic” as many urban dwellers seek refuge in rural or village settings, Mr. Fontaine said.

Open this photo in gallery Profusion Immobilier Inc.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.