Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Guelph, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

390 Scottsdale Dr., Guelph, Ont.

Asking price: $599,900 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $665,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $260,000 (May, 2017); $204,000 (April, 2010); $157,500 (May, 2006); $139,900 (May, 2003); $118,000 (July, 2001)

Taxes: $2,685 (2022)

Days on the market: three

Listing agents: Rahim Suleman and Cori Endrody, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The townhouse has roughly 1,400 square feet of living space.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This two-storey townhouse had roughly 20 visitors over three days, with two bidders emerging, both determined to lock down a deal by the start of the workweek. One raised their initial offer to $65,100 over asking, which the seller accepted.

“The market was just starting to turn, so it was a little unpredictable,” said agent Cori Endrody. “But there wasn’t a lot of inventory at that price point … so we expected multiple offers.”

“It was someone local that purchased it,” Ms. Endrody said. “However, because prices in the GTA are so incredibly high for most first-time buyers, we are finding [Toronto buyers] are coming to Guelph or Kitchener to find that price point they can afford.”

What they got

This two-storey townhouse had roughly 20 visitors over three days.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The nearly 50-year-old townhouse has roughly 1,400 square feet of living space, including a guest bedroom and a recreation room in the lower level.

The front door opens into a foyer between an eat-in kitchen and a living room. Along the back wall is a dining area and a staircase leading up to two bedrooms and one of three bathrooms.

Outdoors, there is a front patio and a surface parking spot. Monthly condominium fees are $289.

The agent’s take

Along the back wall is a dining area.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“There are a lot of new builds in Guelph, but this property is older, hence it has such large square footage,” said Ms. Endrody.

“It’s close to everything – walking distance of the university, five minutes to Stone Road Mall and close to all the major highways – so it was beautifully located.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct