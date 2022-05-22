Special to The Globe and Mail

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

390 Scottsdale Dr., Guelph, Ont.

Asking price: $599,900 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $665,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $260,000 (May, 2017); $204,000 (April, 2010); $157,500 (May, 2006); $139,900 (May, 2003); $118,000 (July, 2001)

Taxes: $2,685 (2022)

Days on the market: three

Listing agents: Rahim Suleman and Cori Endrody, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The townhouse has roughly 1,400 square feet of living space.

This two-storey townhouse had roughly 20 visitors over three days, with two bidders emerging, both determined to lock down a deal by the start of the workweek. One raised their initial offer to $65,100 over asking, which the seller accepted.

“The market was just starting to turn, so it was a little unpredictable,” said agent Cori Endrody. “But there wasn’t a lot of inventory at that price point … so we expected multiple offers.”

“It was someone local that purchased it,” Ms. Endrody said. “However, because prices in the GTA are so incredibly high for most first-time buyers, we are finding [Toronto buyers] are coming to Guelph or Kitchener to find that price point they can afford.”

What they got

This two-storey townhouse had roughly 20 visitors over three days.

The nearly 50-year-old townhouse has roughly 1,400 square feet of living space, including a guest bedroom and a recreation room in the lower level.

The front door opens into a foyer between an eat-in kitchen and a living room. Along the back wall is a dining area and a staircase leading up to two bedrooms and one of three bathrooms.

Outdoors, there is a front patio and a surface parking spot. Monthly condominium fees are $289.

The agent’s take

Along the back wall is a dining area.

“There are a lot of new builds in Guelph, but this property is older, hence it has such large square footage,” said Ms. Endrody.

“It’s close to everything – walking distance of the university, five minutes to Stone Road Mall and close to all the major highways – so it was beautifully located.”

