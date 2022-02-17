Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Keswick, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail

Lucais Corp.

322 Irene Dr., Keswick, Ont.

Asking price: $777,000

Previous asking price: $875,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $815,000 (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $110,000 (January, 1997)

Taxes: $2,928 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

The house is about 50 years old and was originally constructed as a cottage.Lucais Corp.

During a lull in the pandemic late last year, the elderly owners of this two-bedroom bungalow invited buyers inside, hoping it might sell as quickly as other homes had in Georgina, a small lakeside town about 90 kilometres north of Toronto.

“Inventory levels were low because everything sold right away,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

“And every wave of the virus brings a shortage of listings because people are afraid to be moving.”

Within just two days of listing their property, the owners bought a new one. With that end of their move secured, they determined to reduce the asking price on their Keswick property by $98,000. Three buyers rushed in with offers, with the best one at $815,000.

“Once the sellers found their [next] house, we put theirs down to $777,000 and within five hours of the price change we had multiple offers,” Mr. Shepherd said. “A few years ago, the [sale] price would have been a lot less.”

What they got

The kitchen has rear access to the deck, yard and driveway on the 75- by-169-foot lot.Lucais Corp.

The house is about 50 years old and was originally constructed as a cottage. It was later winterized and given a new steel roof in 2009.

There is a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has rear access to the deck, yard and driveway on the 75-foot-by-169-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It was practical bungalow with everything on one floor,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“It’s a large lot, level land to build [on] and the waterfront is just steps away.”

