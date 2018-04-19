Rare Westmount duplex in Montreal sells at a discount

Open this photo in gallery 23 Burton Ave., Montreal.

23 Burton Ave., Montreal

Listing price: $589,000

Selling price: $562,500

Previous selling price: $458,000 (2010)

Days on the market: 15

Taxes $4,846

Listing agent: Paul Azar, Sotheby’s International Realty Québec

Open this photo in gallery Distinctive features include the bay window on the front façade and 10-foot-high ceilings.

The action: The 2,000-square-foot residence had about 30 visits in just one week and nine or 10 visits on one peak day, according to real estate agent Paul Azar. “It’s rare to have this kind of property in Westmount and when the price is right, as in this case, it tends to sell very quickly,” he said. The fact that the three-bedroom place is located mere minutes from the shops and restaurants in Victoria Village and a Metro subway station is an added plus. Another element worth pointing out is the private backyard. The basement is a walkout and suitable for transformation into an in-law suite. There is street parking only.

What they got: The ground floor and finished basement of a row house on a quiet, shady street in Lower Westmount that was split into two residences. A rarity for Westmount, the generally wealthy enclave of single-family homes not known for being a bastion of subdivided houses.

Distinctive features include the bay window on the front façade, 10-foot-high ceilings and, of course, the cachet of having a Westmount address.

The agent’s take: Westmount remains a “very hot” market, Mr. Azar said . But when these kinds of opportunities surface – properties that are well below the standard $1-million-plus Westmount price tag – they are very popular indeed, he said.