Upper Beaches home sells for $201,000 over asking price

Done Deal

Upper Beaches home sells for $201,000 over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

29 Normandy Blvd., Toronto.

29 Normandy Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1.2-million

Taxes: $4,785 (2017)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The living room lies off the foyer and staircase to three bedrooms upstairs.

The action: The flow of house hunters often dissipates as the weather heats up, but several stuck around to bid on this two-storey house largely on account of its list price under $1-million and low inventory levels in May.

“We had about 30 to 40 showings – compared to a couple years ago, we’d have 50 to 100 – but for where the market is at now, it’s a fair amount,” agent Cameron Weir said.

“We ended up with a couple offers. But everyone was told to come with their best.”

A large, covered deck leads into a kitchen with an island and clear views into a dining area with beamed ceilings.

What they got: This 30-by-97-foot property not only has room for a 1,317-square-foot house, but also a triple garage and private driveway.

A large, covered deck leads into a kitchen with an island and clear views into a dining area with beamed ceilings. An adjacent living room lies off the foyer and staircase to three bedrooms upstairs.

Below is a 631-square-foot suite with a separate side entry, living and cooking quarters and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take: “The biggest attraction for buyers is a big three-car garage. Any time you have a garage in that area it’s a huge bonus,” Mr. Weir said.

“And it has 30-foot frontage, so it’s a good-size lot. For a detached home, 20 to 25-feet [is the norm].”

Although the house has unique features, such as an in-law suite, renovations will further increase its value. “It was dated, but solid, so you could put your own touches on it,” Mr. Weir said.

“A place [re]done that size with parking, it could be $1.4-[million] or $1.5-million.”

