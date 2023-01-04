Special to The Globe and Mail

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

315 Lakebreeze Dr., No. 5, Newcastle, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,000 (September, 2022)

Selling price: $1,250,000 (October, 2022)

Taxes: $7,247 (2022)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Eddie Harnick, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The principle room has a south-facing balcony overlooking Lake Ontario.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This three-bedroom, waterfront townhouse is part of the Port of Newcastle a master-planned community about 90 kilometres east of downtown Toronto. Although several visitors showed interest, only one made a formal offer, $49,000 below the asking price.

“[The townhouses are] unique and seem to hold their value because they’re on the waterfront and so rare to come across,” said agent Eddie Harnick.

“There are not a lot of complexes like this that offer these views.”

The kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

Over the past 10 years of construction, seven three-storey buildings have been built with three different townhouse styles. This upper unit is in one of the last blocks completed and has 2,400 square feet of living space over three floors, with its own garage, elevator and street-level entrance.

There are 10-foot ceilings and south-facing balconies on the top two floors.

The second level also has a gas fireplace in the principal room, and quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

The highlight on the third floor is a primary bedroom with one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $682 include access to the Admiral’s Walk Clubhouse and its recreational facilities.

The three-bedroom unit boasts 2,400 square feet of living space over three floors, its own garage, elevator and a street-level entrance.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“Each owner had the option of choosing if they wanted a private elevator installed and these owners did, so not all units have a private elevator,” Ms. Harnick said.

“It has its own double-car garage attached to the unit, which is amazing and rarely offered in condo living.”

This unit is also steps from amenities, including a clubhouse pool, gym, theatre, games room and bar lounge. “The facilities are absolutely amazing,” Ms. Harnick said.

“And there are walking trails connected to larger walking trails that can go for 10 kilometres at least.”