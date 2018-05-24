 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Buyers budge after Calgary bungalow seller drops price

Done Deal

Buyers budge after Calgary bungalow seller drops price

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail

Done Deal, 619 Canterbury Dr. SW, Calgary

619 Canterbury Dr. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $499,800

Selling price: $487,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,746 (2017)

Days on the market: 71

Listing agent: Rob Vanovermeire, Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

The action: Homes in Canyon Meadows often draw a crowd, but buyers had a leisurely attitude early this year when this 46-year-old bungalow hit the market. It had showings every four to five days when it was listed at $529,000 in January, but once the price was reduced in February to $499,800, interest picked up and daily tours were the norm.

“It’s an older, established community with good schools and easy access to the C-Train – so generally speaking those [kinds of] neighbourhoods have a lower supply and higher demand,” agent Rob Vanovermeire said.

“We generally see offers – even if they’re low offers – so it took that lower price to bring in all the interest. You can never underestimate the importance of being aggressive on the price, especially in a buyer’s market.”

What they got: In 2004, this 1,191-square-foot house was given a makeover with three updated bathrooms and an open kitchen and entertaining area with a granite-topped island, stainless steel appliances and one of two fireplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Three bedrooms are on the main floor and two more are set off a recreation area in the 1,101-square-foot basement.

A private backyard, heated, double garage and RV parking round out the 59-by-115-foot lot.

The agent’s take: “It’s five-bedroom house, which is somewhat unique for a bungalow to have two more bedrooms downstairs,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“And what you don’t see often is two fireplaces … usually, there’s just one upstairs.”

Though many bungalows are renovated, this one has a more spacious feel. “This one was completely open, so the wall separating the kitchen and living room was taken out,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“And the backyard was exceptionally large, even for the older neighbourhood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.