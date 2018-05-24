Buyers budge after Calgary bungalow seller drops price

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 619 Canterbury Dr. SW, Calgary

619 Canterbury Dr. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $499,800

Selling price: $487,000

Taxes: $2,746 (2017)

Days on the market: 71

Listing agent: Rob Vanovermeire, Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

The action: Homes in Canyon Meadows often draw a crowd, but buyers had a leisurely attitude early this year when this 46-year-old bungalow hit the market. It had showings every four to five days when it was listed at $529,000 in January, but once the price was reduced in February to $499,800, interest picked up and daily tours were the norm.

“It’s an older, established community with good schools and easy access to the C-Train – so generally speaking those [kinds of] neighbourhoods have a lower supply and higher demand,” agent Rob Vanovermeire said.

“We generally see offers – even if they’re low offers – so it took that lower price to bring in all the interest. You can never underestimate the importance of being aggressive on the price, especially in a buyer’s market.”

What they got: In 2004, this 1,191-square-foot house was given a makeover with three updated bathrooms and an open kitchen and entertaining area with a granite-topped island, stainless steel appliances and one of two fireplaces.

Three bedrooms are on the main floor and two more are set off a recreation area in the 1,101-square-foot basement.

A private backyard, heated, double garage and RV parking round out the 59-by-115-foot lot.

The agent’s take: “It’s five-bedroom house, which is somewhat unique for a bungalow to have two more bedrooms downstairs,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“And what you don’t see often is two fireplaces … usually, there’s just one upstairs.”

Though many bungalows are renovated, this one has a more spacious feel. “This one was completely open, so the wall separating the kitchen and living room was taken out,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“And the backyard was exceptionally large, even for the older neighbourhood.”