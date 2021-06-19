Buyers feel immediate connection to large Calgary bungalow

Open this photo in gallery Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

51 Canova Close SW, Calgary

Asking price: $1,178,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,145,000 (April, 2021)

Previous sale price: $981,000 (2020); $995,000 (2013); $520,000 (2005)

Taxes: $7,383 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing and buyer’s agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

This three-bedroom home has 2,700 square-feet of living space.

Over a period of four months, agent Jesse Davies showed his clients about a dozen houses suitable to their growing family. The first one they felt deserved an immediate offer: A three-bedroom home with 2,700 square-feet of living space and an attached double garage.

“There was nothing comparable to it because it was such a large bungalow,” Mr. Davies said.

“It has three bedrooms up, which is really unique, and a fully developed basement with really nice media and games rooms, and a mother-in-law suite with a separate entrance.”

What they got

The house recently got new kitchen appliances, new tile and hardwood flooring.

At the end of a short street near Canyon Meadows golf club, this 43-year-old house was kept in top form with recent upgrades, including a new furnace, new kitchen appliances and new tile and hardwood flooring.

The main floor dining room has a double-height ceiling and is off to the side of the large eat-in kitchen with a rounded granite island.

The 2,680-square-foot basement provides many extras, such as two guest rooms, a kitchenette and two home’s five bathrooms.

There are multiple walkouts to the back patio, deck and hot tub on the 41- by 132-foot lot.

The agent’s take

There are multiple walkouts to the back patio, deck and hot tub.

“It’s on a cul-de-sac and has a south-facing backyard,” Mr. Davies said.

“They have soaring ceiling heights as soon as you walk in, so it’s a very grand entrance with a skylight.”

