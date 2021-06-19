 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Buyers feel immediate connection to large Calgary bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

51 Canova Close SW, Calgary

Asking price: $1,178,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,145,000 (April, 2021)

Previous sale price: $981,000 (2020); $995,000 (2013); $520,000 (2005)

Taxes: $7,383 (2020)

Days on the market: 12

Listing and buyer’s agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This three-bedroom home has 2,700 square-feet of living space.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Over a period of four months, agent Jesse Davies showed his clients about a dozen houses suitable to their growing family. The first one they felt deserved an immediate offer: A three-bedroom home with 2,700 square-feet of living space and an attached double garage.

“There was nothing comparable to it because it was such a large bungalow,” Mr. Davies said.

“It has three bedrooms up, which is really unique, and a fully developed basement with really nice media and games rooms, and a mother-in-law suite with a separate entrance.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house recently got new kitchen appliances, new tile and hardwood flooring.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

At the end of a short street near Canyon Meadows golf club, this 43-year-old house was kept in top form with recent upgrades, including a new furnace, new kitchen appliances and new tile and hardwood flooring.

The main floor dining room has a double-height ceiling and is off to the side of the large eat-in kitchen with a rounded granite island.

The 2,680-square-foot basement provides many extras, such as two guest rooms, a kitchenette and two home’s five bathrooms.

There are multiple walkouts to the back patio, deck and hot tub on the 41- by 132-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There are multiple walkouts to the back patio, deck and hot tub.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

“It’s on a cul-de-sac and has a south-facing backyard,” Mr. Davies said.

“They have soaring ceiling heights as soon as you walk in, so it’s a very grand entrance with a skylight.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

