Sotheby's International Realty Canada

112 Dyrgas Gate, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2,875,000 (March, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2,925,000 (January, 2023); $3-million (July, 2022)

Selling price: $2.7-million (May, 2023)

Taxes: $9,449 (2022)

Property days on market: 282

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Vaulted, beamed ceilings to stone fireplaces give the house a rustic feel.

The action

This 18-year-old house was outfitted with new flooring, lighting and landscaping to outshine other properties listed in Canmore near Banff National Park. When posted for sale at $3-million last summer, it quickly attracted an offer, but one significantly below the asking price. It was rejected.

“So many people said they wanted five bedrooms, a family room and a three-car garage, so it had everything people said they wanted,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“The views from this home are quite good, but they’re not like Silvertip [Resort], where you’re up on the mountainside and you can look across the valley towards the mountains.”

A price drop to $2,925,000 brought in more shoppers, and another to $2,875,000 finally landed three serious bids. Though one of those was accepted, it fell through. Luckily, another bidder stepped in and a deal was struck at $2.7-million.

“People saw the price change and thought they would get a free deal,” Mr. Vincent said.

“The sellers were content with having a nice home in the mountains until it worked out.”

The 18-year-old house was outfitted with new flooring, lighting and landscaping to stand out over other properties.

What they got

This three-level house was built into the contours of a 91- by 164-foot lot backing onto one of several trails winding through Three Sisters Mountain Village.

Rustic accents range from vaulted, beamed ceilings to stone fireplaces in three entertaining areas. There’s a loft space, a butler’s pantry and two exits to a southwest-facing deck.

In 2008, an addition created a primary suite with two fireplaces, a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a fifth bathroom.

The primary suite features two fireplaces, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a fifth bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s a little further away from downtown, so it gives you a nice, quiet, peaceful setting,” said Mr. Vincent.

“Triple car garages are not common, so it’s nice to have lots of room, even if you don’t have three cars, for bikes and things like that.”